ISP now accepting applications for 83rd Recruit Academy

INDIANA (WEHT) – If you’re interested in being an Indiana State Trooper, now’s your chance.

Applications are being accepted for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Anyone interested must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com . The deadline to apply is March 27.

The following criteria must be met for employment as an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 15, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year with healthcare benefits and a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).