BTIG Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Buy

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) ("VPCC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, at the special meeting of its stockholders held on January 4, 2022, the stockholders voted to approve its previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Dave Inc. ("Dave"), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO