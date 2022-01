The National Football League today announced the six finalists for the 2021 PEPSI ZERO SUGAR NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR award. Through the end of the voting period on January 31, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player or the player's official Twitter handle. Both of these methods must include the hashtag: #PepsiROY. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO