Warming weather trend on the way for North Texas, then sharply colder this weekend

A seasonable start this morning as clouds are slowly moving out. Temperatures range from 28ﾟ in Denton to 43ﾟ in Terrell. Most areas have dropped into the thirties at this hour.

If you like rollercoasters you'll love the forecast over the next 7 days. A warming trend is on the way and then sharply colder this weekend.

Our warm up starts today with afternoon highs in the low to mid sixties. We'll drop into the thirties again overnight tonight and warm to near 70ﾟ on Thursday and Friday.

Our next weather change arrives Friday evening as a strong cold front plows through the area. Unfortunately, no precipitation will accompany this cold front. What will happen is the wind will shift to the NNW and gust to 45 mph through the early morning Saturday into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will hold steady in the low to mid forties all day long with sunshine. Factor in the strong wind, a high grassfire danger will need to be monitored and windchills will hover near freezing.

The wind relaxes into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid twenties. Project your plants, pets, and pipes. This will be our 9th freeze of the cold seasons.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate on Sunday with highs in the mid forties.

A warming trend is on the way next week. After another morning freeze MLK day morning, temperatures will rebound nicely by afternoon. Readings will warm into the mid fifties. Temperatures will continue to warm into Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper sixties!

Our next cold front will arrive by the end of next week and could bring some rain with it.

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 62; Low: 29

*Today’s Averages: High: 56; Low: 36

*Record high: 82 (2000); Record low: 1 (1912)

January rain: 0.08”; January deficit: 0.87"

*2022 Rain: 0.08”; 2022 deficit: 0.87"

*Sunrise: 7:31am; Sunset: 5:42pm

Today: Decreasing clouds and pleasant. High: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 32-40. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: Near 70. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Friday: Increasing high clouds, windy and mild. Cold front by evening. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, VERY windy and colder. High: Steady low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Hard morning freeze, then sunny, less wind and cool. High: Upper 40s.

MLK Day: Sunny and cool. High: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, windy and warmer. High: Mid to upper 60s.

