Here is where to grab a free N95 mask in N.O.

The New Orleans Health Department will also be distributing N95 masks.

This comes after Mayor Cantrell’s Administration reinstated the city-wide indoor mask mandate.

Distribution is scheduled to take place at the following locations Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last:

Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive

East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.

Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.

Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave.