Abnormally warm on Wednesday; Snow arrives Friday afternoon

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting abnormally warm temperatures in Denver on Wednesday and Thursday between 55-60 degrees. The normal high right now is 45 degrees. We’ll see high cloudiness (wave cloudiness) again today across the Front Range.

The mountains stay dry Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s.

What is weather typically like in Denver in January?

A cold front races south from Wyoming into Colorado on Friday. Light snow is possible in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins on Friday afternoon. Expect 0-2 inches of accumulation with this system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0B66_0djVoau400
Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ8dc_0djVoau400
Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHD8v_0djVoau400
Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

The Foothills and mountains east of the Divide could get 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Expect colder highs in the 30s and 40s on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLcUj_0djVoau400

It will be dry Saturday-Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s.

