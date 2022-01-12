ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina

By CNN Newsource
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richfield, N.C. — Authorities in Stanly County said no one was hurt when a train slammed into a...

www.wral.com

Comments / 7

Related
WRAL News

Officials: Stay off the icy roads Sunday, Monday

Oxford, N.C. — Crews with the city of Raleigh are preparing their trucks to to roll out Friday at 9 p.m. to pre-treat the city's roads and prevent an icy build-up. These Raleigh crews are getting their trucks ready to rollout tonight at 9 to pre-treat the roads to prevent an icy build-up.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Stanly County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Stanly County, NC
City
Richfield, NC
Stanly County, NC
Accidents
WRAL News

Kildaire Farm Road closed, hundreds without power in Cary until noon

Cary, N.C. — An SUV crashed into a power pole overnight, closing a portion of Kildaire Farm Road and leaving hundreds without power. The crash occurred before 2 a.m. on Friday near downtown Cary where Dowell Drive and Kildaire Farm Road intersect, leaving a mess of power lines on the street. Around 500 customers in the area lost power.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

South prepares for weekend threat of debilitating snow, ice

ATLANTA — Weather forecasters' predictions of debilitating snow and ice as far south as Georgia sent parts of the region into a tizzy Friday with shoppers scouring store shelves for storm supplies and road crews trying to prevent a repeat of past wintertime debacles. In Virginia, where a blizzard...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Train Tracks#State Highway#Accident
WRAL News

Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others, CBSLA reported Thursday. The sea of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy