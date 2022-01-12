ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 1/12/2022

By Schaeffer's Digital Content Team
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer price index (CPI), as well as core CPI readings are on tap today. In addition, a federal budget update is slated for release, alongside the latest from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige book. The...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $31.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Dragged by Bank Earnings, Retail Sales

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are indicating another rough open ahead of a busy day on Wall Street. Earnings season is unofficially underway, with blue-chip JPMorgan Chase (JPM) lower even after the banking giant's top-line beat. Elsewhere, retail sales for December fell 1.9%, their biggest decline in 10 months and far steeper than the 0.1% drop expected by analysts.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Blast JPMorgan Chase Stock After Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is weighing on the Dow this morning, last seen down 4.9% at $160.13 at last check, despite posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. This marked the bank concern's worst earnings win in roughly two years, though, which was in part attributed to a 13% dip in trading revenue.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Bank Stock Earns ‘Top Pick’ Status Two Years in a Row

Last week, we unveiled Schaeffer's Top Stock Picks of 2022, while also looking back at our more successful picks from 2021. At the risk of sounding like an infomercial, 'but wait, there's more!' Founder and CEO Bernie Schaeffer has one more stock pick for 2022, and those familiar with this space will recognize the recent winner Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.27% higher to $321.26 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.84 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.04% to $318.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $31.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.93% to $1,106.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $137.27 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock increased by 5.5% to $2.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $34.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock increased by 4.51% to $12.5. The market...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Rise on Heels of Jobs Data

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are moving higher this morning, as investors digest a deluge of earnings and the latest round of jobs data. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and KBH Home (KBH) are both taking the spotlight after impressive quarterly beats, and after the former reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Initial jobless claims came in 30,000 above the 200,000 estimate, and wholesale data came in lower-than-anticipated, but still marked a noteworthy benchmark after inflation yesterday hit an almost 40-year peak.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Lennar Stock Moves Higher on Dividend Hike

The shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) are up 2.4% to trade at $110.56 at last check, after the home construction company increased its annual dividend by 50% to $1.50 per share. The security has been volatile since notching a Dec. 13, all-time high of $117.50, pulling all the way back...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Top Stock Picks for 2022: Vertex Energy

Every day for the next week, we're going to highlight one of Schaeffer's top seven picks for 2022. Yesterday we covered Whirlpool (WHR) and today we look at a stock integral to the energy industry. To access the entirety of the 2022 report, click here. Oil and gas name Vertex...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Upbeat Forecast Sends KB Home Stock Skyrocketing

The shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are surging in pre-market trading, last seen up 9.7% at $46.50, following the homebuilder's fourth-quarter earnings report. KB Home posted profits of $1.91 per share for the quarter, which topped analysts' estimates, though its revenue just missed the mark. The firm also forecast housing revenues between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion for this year, while its housing profit margin outlook exceeded expectations.
STOCKS

