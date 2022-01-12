Today's Stock Market News & Events: 1/12/2022

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are moving higher this morning, as investors digest a deluge of earnings and the latest round of jobs data. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and KBH Home (KBH) are both taking the spotlight after impressive quarterly beats, and after the former reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Initial jobless claims came in 30,000 above the 200,000 estimate, and wholesale data came in lower-than-anticipated, but still marked a noteworthy benchmark after inflation yesterday hit an almost 40-year peak.

