Kansas City, MO

Missing Kansas City man believed by family to be in danger is found safe

By Robert A. Cronkleton
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Police report that Julio Gonzalez has been found and he is safe. Police asked the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old Kansas City man after his...

