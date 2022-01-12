ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Isolated valley fog this morning, filtered sun this afternoon

By Editorials
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday started with some areas of fog. That will lift for another mix of sun and high...

www.kcra.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Saturday Downpours, Sunday Flurries

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
JACKSON, MS
local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Plummeting Temperatures Expected As Arctic Cold Front Pushes In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic cold front will sweep in late Friday afternoon, bringing a bitter cold start to what is shaping up to be a windy, wintry weekend. That front will force temperatures to plummet from the low 40s midday to the teens and single digits overnight. Uncertainties about precipitation type still exist due to the exact track of the storm. Some parts of the area will see heavy, wet snow while others will see rain or sleet. Everyone across the region will experience the dangerous cold and strong winds over the holiday weekend. Here is the current timeline. Sunday evening as the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
NBCMontana

Freezing fog to impact the morning drive tomorrow

Freezing fog is expected to develop tonight, lasting into tomorrow morning. Use caution if you have any travel plans! This will impact visibility as well as traction. Valley inversions will strengthen this weekend. Locations like the Missoula Valley will see daytime highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Outside of the inversions, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. A wintry mix of rain and snow will remain in the forecast for areas of far northwest Montana tomorrow.
MISSOULA, MT
KCRA.com

A Mild Weekend

The weekend will be dry. There will be some morning fog in the Valley. Afternoons will warm to near 60.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL

