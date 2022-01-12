ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two suspects arrested over New Year's Eve assault on nine women in Milan -source

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italian police on Wednesday arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in a sexual assault against nine women in Milan on New Year's Eve, a judicial source said.

The source told Reuters that the two men - aged 21 and 18 - are both Italians and that police identified them with the help of surveillance-system videos in Milan's Duomo square, where celebrations were ongoing.

Police searches have targeted 18 suspects - including three minors - and prosecutors say they hope to identify more people as the investigation continues, the judicial source said.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

