ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSuRH_0djVmzeZ00

(NEXSTAR) – As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 test appointments are hard to come by, many Americans are turning to at-home tests to determine if they’re infected. But if you test positive at home, do you need to report the case to the public health department or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

The short answer is it depends on where you live.

The CDC doesn’t instruct people to report the case as part of its self testing guidelines ; however, many local health departments want that information. Some counties, like Marin County in California and Albany County in New York , have easy ways to report the positive test with an online form.

Other counties and local health jurisdictions, like San Francisco, instruct you to report the case to your primary health care provider. They are required to then report the case to the county.

FDA warns against using some antigen, antibody tests due to high risk of false results

Some places have no formal guidance on what to do. Massachusetts Department of Public Health told the Boston Globe it has no way to collect at-home test results .

The only way to tell what you’re supposed to do where you live is to check with your local health department.

The fact that at-home test results aren’t being systematically reported to local health departments or the CDC means the COVID cases are being underreported right now.

“We have no idea what the true positivity rate is ,” Atul Grover, executive director of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told PBS in December.

At-home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurers

Even if you’re not required to report the case to any health authorities, it’s still a good idea to inform anyone you’ve been in close contact with over the past several days. They may need to self-quarantine or get a COVID-19 test .

If you test positive at home, you’ll also need to start following the CDC’s isolation procedures. Read more on what that entails here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Cdc#Positive Test#Health Department#Americans#The Boston Globe#Covid
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston

So you’re vaccinated and you just tested positive for COVID. Here’s what to do next.

With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, the United States is all but certain to see a sharp rise in breakthrough coronavirus infections among vaccinated people. These cases were relatively rare in the pre-omicron days, but the new variant has shown an ability to slip past the body’s first line of immune defenses. That means many Americans who have gotten the shots will at some point test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy