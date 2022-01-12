ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

LIVE UPDATES: Denver King Soopers/City market strike

By By Dennis Huspeni
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Strike!

For the first time in 25 years, metro Denver residents will experience a labor conflict where many grocery shop.

This after United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union representatives rejected King Soopers/City Market’s “last, best and final offer” late Tuesday.

It caps an acrimonious period of “unfair labor practices” accusations being tossed from both sides after the union’s 8,700 grocery workers in metro Denver stores voted overwhelmingly to strike. The union represents about 17,000 of The Kroger Co.’s 22,500 employees in Colorado King Soopers or City Market stores.

The union’s current contract with King Soopers expired Saturday.

Colorado Springs stores, nor any other in the state, will be impacted Wednesday.

A strike will have a debilitating effect on the grocery chain, Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7 in Colorado and Wyoming, said previously.

Labor shortages already have hit King Soopers, which like other stores has seen some employees out of work because of COVID-19 or because they chose to quit as part of the Great Resignation that's swept the nation. It remains to be seen, however, how the strike will play out at individual stores and what customers might experience.

Cordova said the union could pull workers from stores all at once or pick and choose from which stores to pull workers and do so incrementally.

“We know what we’re doing, our members and us know what stores we’ll be selecting, what stores go out at what time,” Cordova said. “We can pull them out at any time we want. … There’s a lot of strategy around this.”

It’s not clear if the strike will force full-store shutdowns. Denver Gazette journalists witnessed longer-than-normal lines Monday night and Tuesday mornings at metro Denver stores. There were also security guards present, where there had been none before, and prominent “Seeking Temporary Workers” signs advertising $18/hour jobs.

Local 7 and King Soopers began negotiations in October, but talks became contentious last week after the votes Jan. 1 and 3, where union members in Denver and Colorado Springs, respectively, overwhelmingly authorized a strike.

"I'm not coming back until they pay those workers fairly," said Vicky Caler, 63, of Parker at a King Soopers Tuesday evening. "From day one of the COVID, they've been there like first responders, police and firefighters. They should get paid."

Caler said she'd shop at other grocery stores until the strike is over.

Other shoppers said they might skip King Soopers stores just to avoid the hassle.

"We'll probably go to Safeway or Wal-Mart," said Steve Santi, 49, of Parker. "It's the path of least resistance, and it's hard to tell which of the two sides is right."

Other shoppers said they would "absolutely" keep coming to their neighborhood store, but declined to be identified or comment further as to why.

Comments / 0

 

