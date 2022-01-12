ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of Jan. 12-19

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
WEDNESDAY

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

THURSDAY

January 13

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

6 p.m. — Livingston County Board meets, Historic Courthouse.

MCDOWELL

8 a.m-6 p.m. — Pick up sausage orders at McDowell Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any orders not picked up by 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, will be donated to the Livingston County Food Bank.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Pontiac at Prairie Central; Dwight vs. Roanoke-Benson; Tri-Point at Clifton

FRIDAY

January 14

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden; Prairie Central vs. Rantoul; Dwight vs. Woodland; Tri-Point at GSW

SATURDAY

January 15

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

MCDOWELL

9-11 a.m. — Pick up sausage orders at McDowell Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Any orders not picket up today by 11 a.m. will be donated to the Livingston County Food Bank.

PONTIAC

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac will host a free Drive-Thru Chili Lunch

BASKETBALL

Pontiac Girls at (Coal City) MLK Shootout (11 a.m., 1 p.m.); Prairie Central Girls at Grace Christian; Tri-Point Boys vs. Cornerstone (7 p.m.); HOIC Tourney — Boys and Girls

MONDAY

January 17

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Pontiac City Council meets at Eagle Theater.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

7 p.m. — Pontiac at IVC; Prairie Central at Monticello; Dwight at TCC Tourney (TBA); HOIC Tourney (B&G)

TUESDAY

January 18

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

BASKETBALL (BOYS)

7 p.m. — Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda; Dwight at Beecher; Tri-Point at Woodland; HOIC Tourney (B&G)

BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

Dwight at TCC Tourney (TBA)

WEDNESDAY

January 19

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FAIRBURY

6 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

BASKETBALL

HOIC Tourney (B&G)

