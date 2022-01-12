ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

How Wichita peer support program is helping the homeless succeed

By Photojournalist Scott Dietz, Julia Thatcher
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nobO6_0djVmFUV00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For people who are homeless, the difficulty of finding a place to live is compounded with other barriers.

That can include not having an ID, no easy access to the internet, and not knowing where or how to get started.

Breakthrough Wichita is helping people get off the street and secure housing. They credit their 94% retention rate to one thing, their peer support program.

For Richard Patterson, he knows what people living on the streets are up against.

Former drug user turned counselor helping Kansans earn a high school diploma

“I mean, finding clean clothes, clean water, edible food. It’s all a struggle, said Patterson.

He was homeless for about six years.

“When you’re on the streets you’re in survival mode and so your typical day to day things can seem like an insurmountable challenge.”

richard patterson

However, Patterson also knows what it takes to pull yourself out of what feels like a hopeless situation.

“As scary as it is, it can be done, said Patterson. “I’m living proof.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjK3l_0djVmFUV00
Richard Patterson was homeless for six years.

About 18 months ago, with help from Breakthrough, Patterson was able to get into a home.

The true success of Patterson’s story isn’t what he was able to do for himself, but what he’s been willing to do for others.

Patterson now works as a certified peer support specialist at Breakthrough. Helping people navigate a system that was once confusing for him.

He also teaches people how to maintain a home, like properly cleaning a bathroom and washing dishes.

Wichita hospice center in need of volunteers

“Even though you’ve been given housing, you still are the same person you were the day before homeless,” said Patterson.

“So you’ve still got to work your way through all that, and to be able to get back on top of that, you know, to fit in with the rest of society.”

Breakthrough officials credit peer support with why their retention rate is so high.

“You become very invisible on the streets and a second-class citizen in many ways, but if you have a place to live, you become more a part of the community,” explained Rachel Newell, director of development at Breakthrough ESS Wichita.

Breakthrough launched peer support with their housing program in 2021. In the first year, they were able to meet their goal of helping 24 people secure housing, with Patterson helping each one.

Breakthrough offers assistance in four other areas, aiming to break through the cycle of poverty and mental illness.

The other Breakthroug h programs include:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Rising COVID cases impact local schools, daycares, and businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rising COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on businesses and schools. Wichita Public Schools put out a notice saying a shutdown could be on the way. This, coupled with some daycares forced to close temporarily — has parents scrambling for child care. Bernadean Norwood said when her kids had to […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
City
Home, KS
KSN News

Nursing home industry reacts to health care worker vaccine mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration is allowed to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. The Court also ruled that the Biden administration cannot enforce a requirement for employees at large businesses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peer Support#Ess#Volunteers#Ksnw#Breakthrough Wichita#Breakthrough Patterson
KSN News

How to take part in Wichita’s MLK Day ceremonies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the nation prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Wichita churches and organizations are offering several events to mark the day. The federal holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. The date was chosen because it is near King’s birthday of Jan. 15. The slain civil […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County faces COVID-19 rapid tests shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, you will need to prepare to be patient and pay up. Most available tests in the area take 72 hours for results and will most likely cost you. “At this point, I don’t know where someone can go and […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KSN News

WSU COVID testing drive-through halted due to staffing challenges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) COVID-19 drive-through testing lab had to close sample collections on Wednesday and Thursday due to the number of staff out sick. Community partner specimen drop-off is open. Usually, you can find cars lined up at the MDL site with people who have been waiting hours to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Machinist Union reacts to Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Machinist Union says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for business with 100 or more employees is a win for its workers. Machinist Union President, Cornell Beard, couldn’t hold back his excitement. He says this is a significant weight lifted off of the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

January 13: AMBER Alert Awareness Day

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Today, January 13th, is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. AMBER stands for “America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response,” As well as the first name of Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. The system is used to enlist the public’s help in locating a missing […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Former Wichita police officer to lead WSU police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former member of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) is the new police chief at Wichita State University (WSU). Guy Schroeder, a captain of the WSU Police Department, has been chosen to head the department. Schroeder served as the interim chief since Sept. 5, after replacing Chief Rodney Clark. Chief Schroeder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy