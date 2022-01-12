ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New trial set for man charged with killing 18 in Dallas area

By The Associated Press
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1zP3_0djVm6dD00

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to be retried in April after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked.

‘Evil roaming’: Texas trial set for man charged in 18 deaths

Court records show that the retrial of Billy Chemirmir in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris is scheduled to begin on April 25.

The 49-year-old’s capital murder trial in Harris’ killing ended in a mistrial in November after jurors said they were deadlocked 11-1.

Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said after the mistrial that he was committed to retrying the case.

Chemirmir’s attorney said at the time that Chemirmir maintains his innocence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Trust your West Texas gut, advocate says to victims of stalking in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas- Less than two weeks ago, President Biden declared January 2022 “National Stalking Awareness Month,” calling on all Americans to speak out against stalking. He wanted perpetrators to know that this crime will not go unpunished, but a local organization said Tuesday that prosecuting is easier said than done. “You listen to your West […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New Trial#Ap#Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy