Visual Art

Digies contest opens

couriercountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you an imaginative student who is creative, and likes to be innovative by experimenting with new technology and art?. Put your talents to work and create your best work for the 2022 Digies Digital Media Festival. The Digies is an...

www.couriercountry.com

Comments / 0

Times-Republican

MCC Annual Photo Contest

Marshall County Conservation will be holding the annual photo contest with deadline for entries at midnight on Jan. 31. All entries must be emailed to mccb@marshallcountyia.gov titled Photo Contest. In the body of the email state the category for the photograph(s), name, address, brief description of the photo (if there are multiples) and phone number. Only digital photos email to MCCB will be accepted.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Columbia Daily Tribune

Les Bourgeois Vineyards opens Collector's Series art contest

Rocheport's Les Bourgeois Vineyards is sounding out a call to artists of a certain vintage. The popular local winery invites submissions for the next edition of its Collector’s Series Wine Label Art Competition through Jan. 31. Entries will be judged by a panel featuring representatives from Columbia Art League, Sager Reeves Gallery and Les Bourgeois.
ROCHEPORT, MO
highline.edu

10th Annual Student Poetry Contest Open for Submissions

Beginner writers and experienced poets are welcome to enter Highline’s 10th annual Poetry Contest. Open to current students, the contest is a chance to win a cash prize and have your poem published. Ten poems will win. Award amounts range from $200 (first prize) to $75 (seven honorable mention...
DES MOINES, WA
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Kiss Cam contest

Readers will submit a picture of themselves kissing their significant other, kids, pets, etc. A picture can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via Facebook messenger to Wyo4News. Entries will not be accepted after Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The picture will be posted on Wyo4News’ Facebook page. Readers will be instructed to vote by liking their favorite picture. The picture with the most likes will be declared the Kiss Cam Winner. Voting ends the morning of February 9, 2022 and the winner will be announced same-day on Wyo4news Facebook. The winner will receive a Valentine’s Day Prize package with prizes from the Kiss Cam Sponsors.
lingleguide.com

Christmas contest winners announced

LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council announced the winners of the town’s Christmas lighting contest. In first place was John and Kerry Rose, winning the grand prize of $100 off their utility bill for the month. In second place was Austin and Kelsey Barnes. They won $75 off their utility bill. Matt and Karie Berry won third place and $50 credit for their utility bill.
LINGLE, WY
Macomb Daily

Aqua Freeze Fest coming to Blossom Heath

Winter officially arrived on Dec. 21 and St. Clair Shores will celebrate the chilly season with its annual Aqua Freeze Festival Jan. 15-16. Blossom Heath Park on Jefferson Avenue, south of 10 Mile Road, is the site for the event which will include live ice carving shows, horse-drawn wagon rides, putt-putt golf and several food trucks. The event is free and open to the public.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
treasurecoast.com

CONTEST! Win $30 for the Food Truck of Your Choice

CONTEST! Win $30 for the Food Truck of Your Choice at The Treasure Coast Food Truck Fest. Contest! Just fill out the contest form to enter. This is a free event. No purchase is necessary to win. An email address and phone number are required to contact the contest winners.
Oakland County Moms

Disney On Ice Tickets Contest

Disney On Ice Tickets Contest – Enter to win 4 tickets to see Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party at Little Caesars Arena during its magical run of 7 performances from February 17 through February 20 courtesy of 313 Presents and Oakland County Moms! The winner will receive ticket vouchers to use at ANY of the 7 performances during the February 17 through February 20 run of shows at Little Caesars Arena.
Variety

Academy Museum Partners With Bloomberg Philanthropies to Launch Mobile App

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced a partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies on Wednesday, noting that funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies has supported the development of the museum’s digital engagement platforms — including its website, online archives and a new mobile app. According to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the digital engagement platforms are designed to enhance both on-site visitor experience and provide access for off-site, global audiences. In the online portal, for example, users can access details of exhibitions, film screenings, a historical timeline of the Academy Awards and more. The online experience also includes digitized archival content and in-depth...
Petoskey News Review

Library Lines: The best books of 2021, according to your librarian

Last week, as I added a dozen fresh purchases to our new book display at the Charlevoix Public Library, an older gentleman leaned over and conspiratorially whispered, “I feel like a kid in a candy store every time I come in here.” I immediately whispered back … “me, too.” And that’s the truth. Like that giddy lit lover next to me, each time I stroll into a library, whether it’s the Charlevoix Public Library where I serve...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
nwestiowa.com

So the story goes

Nature Center offers up Saturday morning story time. Saturday mornings at the Dickinson County Nature Center are getting back in the swing of things. With the new year they are bringing back an old program that never really had a chance to get started. Saturday Morning Stories will begin at...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
dillontribune.com

Ice Melt contest underway

Dillon Rotary’s annual Ice Melt Contest that lets participants guess when the contest raft will fall through melting ice on a local lake, for fun and cash prizes. Tickets are available at various locations around Dillon and will continue to be until the ice melts below the raft. Pictured (left to right) are John O’Brien, Jim McIsaac, Gary Lorenzen, Dan Pence, Bob Briggs. Raymond Graham photo.
DILLON, MT
winemakermag.com

2022 Label Contest Winners

When gifting a bottle of your homemade wine, nothing shows the recipient how much care went into the contents inside the bottle than the appearance on the outside. For that reason, we have put a value on the design of your homemade labels for the past 22 years with our annual Amateur Label Contest. Each year, the staff at WineMaker gather and debate the merits of whimsical vs. serious labels, colors schemes, fonts, imagery, the weight original artwork should hold, and anything else that a label brings to mind. This year’s contest was full of debate, with top honors going to blueberry mosaic of a loved pet narrowly beating out other crowd favorites. Following are our favorite labels from the hundreds submitted.
cityofmentor.com

Chill Out in Mentor

Chase away those mid-winter blues at Mentor Chill Out at Mentor Civic Center Park on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This winter-themed event features all-day attractions and activities including wagon rides, snowman building contests, ice sculpting demonstrations, popsicle eating contests, ice skating on an outdoor skating rink, a parade of lights, and much more. DJ Stray will be on hand all day to warm you up by spinning your favorite cool tunes.
MENTOR, OH
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach Photo Contest open for entries

The Town of Bethany Beach is accepting submissions for its annual photo contest. Photos will be selected for the 2022/-23 town calendar and widespread marketing efforts. Images should be taken in Bethany Beach and illustrate what sets Bethany apart from other beach towns. Ideally, pictures should include landmarks that are unique to Bethany, and show why visitors and residents are drawn to the resort town.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Mount Olive Tribune

Wildlife photo contest still open

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission announced its 17th annual Wildlife in NC photo contest will remain open until Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Amateur and professional photographers can enter in a range of categories. The grand prize includes $200 and the photo published in the July-August 2022 issue of Wildlife...
coastalpoint.com

