The rebuild of the Alabama Football 2022 roster is moving rapidly. Eight players from the 2021 roster are now in The Transfer Portal. The most recent is wide receiver, Javon Baker. Based on the 247Sports Composite, Javon Baker was a 4-Star recruit in the 2020 class. In his two Crimson Tide seasons, he played in 21 games and had nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. The 6’2″, 206-pound receiver has the potential to become a solid contributor for a new Power Five team.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO