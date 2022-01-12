US 421 opens after two days of railroad maintenance

BOSTON (CBS) — More than $1 billion in federal funding will flow into Massachusetts over the next five years to upgrade thousands of highway bridges across the state that are in need of improvements. The money is coming from the infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed into law in November. The state is getting $1.12 billion that will be used to improve 455 bridges in “poor” condition and 3,465 bridges in “fair” condition. Nationwide, over $27 billion will be used to fix about 15,000 bridges across the country. Deputy Federal Highway Administrator and former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said this is...

