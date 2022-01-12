US 421 opens after two days of railroad maintenance

MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A section of the historic Old Seven Mile Bridge, paralleling the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, reopened Wednesday in the Middle Keys so residents and visitors can once again use it for cycling, walking, running, rollerblading, watching sunrises and sunsets and to access Pigeon Key.
Florida Department of Transportation officials staged a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Marathon side of the oft-photographed 2.2-mile span following a $44 million renovation that began in 2017 and was completed several months ahead of schedule.
Visitors and residents bicycle and walk on the Florida Keys’ Old Seven Mile Bridge Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Marathon,...
