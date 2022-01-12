Police looking for man in Trumbull County
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are looking for a man who they say was possibly involved in an incident at a gas station.
Hubbard Township Police announced in a post on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who was possibly involved in an incident Valero on Youngstown-Hubbard Road.Officer injured in Trumbull County police chase
If you have any information on this subject's identity, please contact Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730.
