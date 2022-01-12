ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for man in Trumbull County

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are looking for a man who they say was possibly involved in an incident at a gas station.

Hubbard Township Police announced in a post on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who was possibly involved in an incident Valero on Youngstown-Hubbard Road.

If you have any information on this subject’s identity, please contact Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730.

