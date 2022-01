If you’ve been to a grocery store anytime in the past few months, you’ve likely encountered one of a couple of different problems. First, some stores around the country are grappling with shortages of various products. This problem stems in part from lingering dislocations in the economy that have snarled our supply chain infrastructure. They also sent inflation soaring. The other reality shoppers are increasingly running into is soaring grocery prices.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO