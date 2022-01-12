ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MO

Black Missouri Man’s Killing Deemed ‘Justifiable Homicide’ Despite Outcry

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Residents of a tiny rural Missouri community have been sounding the alarm for weeks over what they described as a suspicious fatal shooting of a Black man by his white neighbor, but on Tuesday, a jury’s inquest went with the official version of events and ruled it a justifiable...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Alt-Right Troll ‘Baked Alaska’ Sentenced to 30 Days for Arizona Assault

White nationalist online—and IRL—troll Anthime Joseph Gionet, known to fans of his alt-right livestreams as “Baked Alaska,” has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for pepper-spraying an Arizona bouncer in late 2020. Journalist Nick Martin tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon; Gionet was convicted of three misdemeanors: assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass, according to state court records.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Threatened to Blow Up OSHA Building Over COVID Rules, Police Say

An Oklahoma man was angered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses, so he threatened to bomb a local office, police said. James Moore, 53, of Del City, Oklahoma, was arrested Wednesday after police were tipped off to Moore‘s intentions, according to authorities. They eventually discovered that he’d emptied his checking account to carry out the alleged plot, which included detonating a truck full of gasoline in front of the building—and taking his own life. “We determined that we couldn’t wait,” Bradley Rule, a spokesman for the Del City Police Department, told KFOR. “He had to come off the streets right now.” His ex-wife told the station that, while Moore long harbored anti-government views, he ultimately suffered from mental issues. “Mentally, he needs help, he’s at a breaking point,” she said. “He’s lost.” Moore was charged with a terrorist hoax complaint and given a $500,000 bond. Police said they would turn the case over to the FBI as Moore is processed on a state level. The Supreme Court struck down the OSHA mandate on Thursday.
DEL CITY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Only Suspect Cleared in Late-Afternoon Murder of Young Woman on Popular Jogging Trail

Police in the Irish region of Tullamore near Dublin are desperately searching for any leads tied to a green and yellow bicycle as they search for the killer of a 23-year-old school teacher after the only suspect in her murder was released. Tullamore Councillor Tony McCormack said the fear was palatable after the release of the suspect. “People have woken up to that kind of news, the feelings were already heightened here in Tullamore and what's happened now has notched it up another rung.” he told RTE radio. “Everybody in Tullamore now, no matter who they are, male or female will be second guessing if they’re going running or walking to exercising to make sure that they choose a route that’s safe and that they go with somebody else.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Police Find Headless Torso in Search for Missing Woman

Police in New Orleans investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old mother discovered a headless body in a home where she had previously been staying, Nola.com reports. Julia Dardar was reported missing by her estranged husband on Dec. 23, when he told investigators she had moved in with a man named Benjamin Beale. Officers followed up on that information days later and spoke with Beale, who speculated that Dardar had overdosed on drugs or committed suicide. But days later, suspicious of Beale’s explanations, police served a search warrant at the home Beale and Dardar briefly shared and discovered a deep freezer in an old blue school bus in the backyard. Inside, they found a decapitated body apparently belonging to a woman, while a saw with “bits of flesh and fluid” on the blade was found in a nearby ice chest. The remains have yet to be identified. Beale has been charged with obstruction of justice in a death investigation, operation of a clandestine lab illegally manufacturing meth, and illegal drug and gun possession.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, MO
Crawford County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Innocent Woman Killed, Kids Hurt, in Disastrous Houston Police Chase

An innocent woman was killed in Houston on Monday night, and others were injured, when a police chase ended in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash. The squad car is said to have had its lights and sirens blaring as it pursued a suspected robber, but that did not prevent the collision that killed the female driver and sent two children in her car, aged 2 and 5, to the hospital. Per the Houston Chronicle, assistant police chief Chandra Hatcher said it wasn’t immediately clear which car first hit the other to cause the wreck, adding, “After the initial collision occurred, there were other vehicles that were also struck and hit as a result of the accident... We have a total of seven vehicles that were involved in the crash.” She also claimed that a fire broke out in the cop car after the impact, though it was extinguished “fairly quickly.” Meanwhile, the suspected robber got away.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

She Showed Up to Capitol Police HQ With Guns—and ‘Wanted to Talk’ About Jan. 6, Cops Say

A Michigan woman was arrested outside the Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday with a .22 caliber rifle, a .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun, and a pellet gun, per NBC News. Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, told officers, however, that she just came to talk. McAttee claims she embarked on a cross-country roadtrip in her Chevy Silverado from her Midwestern home because she had information about the Jan. 6 insurrection that she felt was pertinent to discuss with the department. She was arrested once the guns were seen in the back of her truck as she parked in a no parking zone outside the building. Despite the arsenal, the department issued a statement claiming: “At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers.” McAttee was charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession for having the weapons.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Leaves Jail a Month Early

Four months into his five-month jail sentence, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is a free man. The far-right gang leader, and frequent informant to law enforcement, reported to jail in September after he was convicted of burning a “Black Lives Matter” flag outside a D.C. church and carrying two high-capacity firearms magazines. Tarrio told the Miami New Times that he plans to “organize the mess in South Florida’s Proud Boys” before eventually starting a new organization focused on “political activism.” Tarrio was arrested in D.C. two days before the Capitol riot, admitting to The Washington Post that he did steal and burn the flag. He later tried to get his sentence reduced over his judge’s alleged conflict of interest, but his Hail Mary appeal failed—although not before he claimed to accept responsibility in court. “What I did was wrong,” he told Judge Harold Cushenberry. Tarrio left custody on Friday wearing a t-shirt that said “FREE THE PROUD BOYS BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Screams That He’s Guilty of Throwing Gay Man Off a Cliff in 1988

On Monday, a man finally confessed to a decades-old, homophobic hate crime that took the life of an American man. As reported by NBC News, Scott White repeatedly screamed in court that he was guilty of shoving Scott Johnson, 27, off a cliff in Sydney, Australia in 1988. Johnson’s body was later discovered stripped naked in the water, his clothes folded at the top of the crags. White’s outburst debunked, once and for all, investigators’ initial theories that Johnson had leapt from the cliff in an apparent suicide. White was arrested after a $2 million dollar reward was offered in 2020. White’s lawyers objected to the outburst being taken into consideration but a judge accepted that it constituted a guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for May. White could spend the rest of his life in prison after dodging justice for over thirty years. After the confession, Johnson’s brother Steve said, “I think he deserves what he has coming to him... It’s a very sad, tragic thing that he did.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Justifiable Homicide
TheDailyBeast

Teen ‘Severely Hurt’ After Classmate Lit His Hair on Fire at Lunch, Mom Says

A Virginia teen was charged after she allegedly burned another 13-year-old student’s hair on fire while playing with a lighter. The incident occurred Wednesday during lunch at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico. The victim’s mother said the student approached her son from behind as he threw his food tray away and flicked the lighter, burning his long, curly hair. He’s now in a local medical center with second- and third-degree burns, his mother said. “He was hysterical; he looked scared,” she told WWBT. “His pride emotionally and mentally is broken.” The school sent a letter to the community notifying them of the incident, but the mother said it didn’t go far enough. She alleged that the school urged her not to press charges against the student. “You can’t just brush this under the rug and think that it’s going to just go away, It’s not,” the mother said. “My son is severely hurt, he’s suffering and it’s not fair to me it’s not fair to him so y’all just need to be held accountable.” The teen was charged with unlawful wounding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Seventh-Grader Hospitalized After Overdosing on Fentanyl at School

A seventh-grader in Connecticut was hospitalized Thursday after overdosing on fentanyl and falling unconscious. The 13-year-old Sport and Medical Sciences Academy student is “in grave condition,” according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. Two other students were taken to the hospital as a precaution because authorities suspect they may have ingested the powerful opioid. A team in hazmat suits arrived after the student’s transport to the hospital and brought in drug-sniffing dogs, which discovered several bags of the drug around the school. Everyone in the school building was required to decontaminate their shoes by walking through a solution of bleach OxyClean.
HARTFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

The FBI Was Looking for This Armed Man From Jan. 6. We Found Him.

A man seen carrying a handgun on the steps of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection is a far-right Arizona activist involved in spreading COVID-19 misinformation. An investigation by The Daily Beast based on research provided by anti-insurrection activists has identified Luke Philip Robinson as the individual in FBI poster number 343 soliciting tips about a man seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
TheDailyBeast

Sinema Hid in Bathroom Because She Thought It Was Illegal to Film Her There, Cops Say

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) chose to go into a bathroom in October when she was being pursued by activists because she believed it would be illegal to film her there, according to a newly released police report. A viral clip of the incident showed activists from the social justice group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) following Sinema into the bathroom on the Arizona State University campus to ask about her opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. According to the Arizona Mirror, Sinema admitted to police that she fled as she thought it would incriminate the people filming her. ASU Police Department Sgt. Katie Fuchtman wrote: “Sinema stated this was not her first time being approached in this way and that is why she entered the bathroom, knowing it was illegal for someone to record another person inside the bathroom.” Police later determined that Sinema was mistaken—four people were charged with misdemeanors over the incident, but not for the felony of filming a person in a bathroom. ASU police are still investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy