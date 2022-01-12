ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cambodia shelves first ASEAN meeting over attendance ‘difficulties’

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia said on Wednesday it had postponed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) scheduled for next week, because some ministers had expressed “difficulties” in attending. The meeting was the first under Cambodia’s chairmanship of the...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Hopeful signs: How some southeast Asian nations are snubbing Myanmar's military leader

In the urgent meeting in Indonesia of 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, in April 2021, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing — the architect of Myanmar’s coup two months earlier — was welcomed by his soon-to-be peers. Everything seemed to be working out for the Myanmar junta regime. Min Aung Hlaing likely believed the international community would soon recognize his seizure of power as an irreversible fait accompli. He probably assumed that based on its history, ASEAN — ostensibly the primary promoter of peace and stability in the region — would treat him as the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
dallassun.com

China warns Indonesia against drilling in Beijing-claimed waters

Beijing [China], December 29 (ANI): China is using its pressure tactics on Indonesia designed to halt oil and natural gas development projects by Jakarta in the South China Sea. The exploratory drilling began in July near the Natuna islands within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, which overlaps China's expansive "nine-dash line"...
ECONOMY
globalconstructionreview.com

South Korea aims to help Cambodia build “Friendship Bridge” over the Mekong

Cambodia and South Korea are planning to start work on a “Friendship Bridge” over the Mekong River between Phnom Penh and the largely rural Cambodian area of Arey Ksat to the east, the Khmer Times reports. The joint project, which has been under discussion since February 2020, was...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Military Government#Military Junta#Reuters#Cambodian
AFP

Malaysia concerned about Cambodian leader's Myanmar trip

Malaysia's foreign minister has expressed concerns about Cambodia's prime minister visiting Myanmar without first consulting fellow Southeast Asian leaders, highlighting regional tensions in how to deal with the crisis-hit country. Last week, Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Critics said the visit by Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), risked legitimising the junta and undermining efforts to isolate the generals. Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia was "of the opinion that (Hun Sen) has the right to visit Myanmar as head of government of Cambodia".
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

In New Year’s speech, Taiwan president warns China against ‘military adventurism’

TAIPEI(Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen marked the new year with a message for China: military conflict is not the answer. “We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of ‘military adventurism’,” Tsai said on Saturday in her New Year’s speech broadcast live on Facebook.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
wtvbam.com

Indonesia lost far more rainforest in 2019 fires than official estimate – study

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Indonesia’s devastating forest fires in 2019 burned nearly twice as much land as was officially reported, according to a recent study, raising concerns among environmental campaigners over the government’s transparency regarding deforestation. The Southeast Asian country, which has the largest rainforests outside of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops. “The growing closeness between Russia and China means we...
POLITICS
NBC News

Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea, South Korea reports

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. South Korea had earlier spotted the person with surveillance equipment at the eastern portion of the border and sent troops to capture him or her on Saturday night. But the troops failed to find the person and the surveillance equipment detected the person crossing over the border, Joint Chiefs of Staff officers said.
POLITICS
BBC

China and Taiwan: A really simple guide to a growing conflict

Pressure between China and Taiwan has been building, with the past year seeing a record number of Chinese warplane incursions sent into Taiwan's air defence zone. At the heart of this is the issue of reunification. China's President Xi Jinping has said "reunification" with Taiwan "must be fulfilled" - and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Foreign Office raises spy warning concerns with Chinese ambassador

Foreign Office officials have raised concerns with the Chinese ambassador to the UK over a warning from MI5 that an agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the ruling communist party.China denied the allegations late on Thursday night, saying it had “no need” to “buy influence” in any foreign parliament.It came after it emerged that a senior Labour MP had received more than £500,000 in donations from a woman believed by MI5 to be a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy