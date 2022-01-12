ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

GlobalData

By Editorial Approach
just-food.com
 2 days ago

We cover the entire spectrum of the Packaging value system, from suppliers,...

www.just-food.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-food.com

Food industry interest in digitalisation – which companies are active?

Mentions of digitalisation within the public filings of companies in the food manufacturing industry have more than trebled in five years, analysis by GlobalData suggests. References to digitalisation were 242% higher between October 2020 and September 2021 than in 2016, GlobalData. When food manufacturers publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG...
INDUSTRY
Electronic Engineering Times

GlobalData: Semiconductors, Critical Minerals to be Key Geopolitical Battlegrounds in 2022

Semiconductors and critical minerals will remain key geopolitical battlegrounds in 2022, with the United States and China intensifying their fight for dominance over many of the core tech industries and mineral resources that support them. Nations will wish to favor competition over cooperation as the global economy recovers from COVID-19,...
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globaldata#Packaging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
just-food.com

Is Unilever right or has it “lost the plot”? It’s more nuanced than that

Much like Marmite, Unilever’s divisive savoury spread, it seemed there was either love or hate for this week’s comments about the FMCG giant’s performance from investment firm Fundsmith Equity. Terry Smith, the founder and CEO of the London-based investor, attracted headlines for his view Unilever is “obsessed...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy