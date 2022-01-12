ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision...

wtvbam.com

Factbox-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, but the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has put the therapies’ effectiveness into question. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtvbam.com

U.S. FDA approves Pfizer’s drug to treat eczema

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc’s drug Cibinqo to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Coverage Threatens Minorities’ Access

CMS coverage decision allows for more safety, efficacy research. Minority groups may have less access to Alzheimer’s drug trials. Minority groups could have a harder time accessing. Biogen Inc. ’s Alzheimer’s drug under Medicare’s preliminary decision to limit coverage to patients enrolled in clinical trials, policy analysts say....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Medicare to Limit Coverage of Biogen’s Aduhelm and Similar Drugs

Only a day after Biogen executives defended their controversial drug for Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued their draft national coverage decision for the drug. And it’s not good news for the company, which was reflected by company shares taking an 8.1% dive shortly after the announcement.
HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Medicare is about to make its most important coverage decision in years. Here’s how people with Alzheimer’s and others might be affected.

It is a firestorm rarely seen in the world of drug regulation. Since June, when the Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial Alzheimer’s drug, critics have denounced the move, saying there is not enough evidence to show the drug works. Some have demanded that the agency take the drug off the market, citing potentially dangerous side effects. But the FDA and others have insisted the treatment might provide desperately needed help to patients with a fatal disease for which there are few alternatives.
HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Biogen (BIIB) Down on Medicare Draft Ruling for Alzheimer's Drugs

Biogen BIIB stock was down 7.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) released a proposed National Coverage Determination (“NCD”) decision for the class of anti-amyloid antibodies like its new Alzheimer’s drug (“AD”) Aduhelm. Per the...
HEALTH
Reuters

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. "We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newscenter1.tv

Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra is ordering Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of seniors this year. The increase was largely attributed to a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits. Becerra’s directive on Monday comes days after drugmaker Biogen slashed the...
HEALTH

