Ana Corrigan Is Flirting With Ceramics, and We’re Into It

Leave it to British-born restaurateur, entrepreneur, and self-taught interior designer James Gardner to spend most of his adult life dreaming of a historic estate in the English countryside only to discover and purchase one in the Catskills. The 18th-century 6,000-square-foot-plus, three-story, six-bedroom manor, which Gardner and his longtime artist partner Andrew Cramer call Witbeck House, is situated among seven lush acres—surrounded by hundreds of acres of hay fields, woodlands, and views of the Catskills mountains—near the Hudson River. The property also boasts a 3,000-square-foot barn featuring a loft suite for guests just off the main house. “We think about understated elegance and celebrating perfection in imperfection. I absolutely love unexpected juxtapositions,” Gardner explains of his and Cramer’s design philosophy. “We like our design to feel comfortable and effortless while also visually stunning.” Like Kate Moss in a glamorous set of pajamas, according to Gardner, who spends the warmer months between a loft in Manhattan’s Soho and the Catskills and his winters in Tulum Beach and Miami Beach.

