BOISE — At the beginning of October, most of Idaho sat parched following a summer of drought. But fall and winter storms, especially in December, brought much-needed moisture, bolstering the snowpack across the state and increasing the chances that most of the state and neighboring regions will have near normal water availability this spring, experts said at a virtual meeting Thursday morning. “We’re off to a good start in most basins and we’ve increased our odds to see above normal snowpack in most cases, but...

BOISE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO