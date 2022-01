From classic pale blue and green to more dramatic navy or red, your primary suite bathroom's paint color can make it a quiet haven for hot showers and soothing self-care. "Many consumers are looking to create a sanctuary-like space in their primary suite bathroom [in 2022]," says Arianna Cesa, associate manager of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore. "Soft blues and pink-tinged white paint colors offer the perfect backdrop to do just that. Darker, more enveloping colors can also have the same effect. For consumers that are leaning towards a more playful, cheerful color choice, warm reds offer just the right amount of punctuation." Ahead, discover more about the colors currently trending in this important space.

