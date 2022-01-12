ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Britney Spears hints that she’s set to write a memoir

By Will Richards
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has heavily hinted that she’s set to write a memoir about her life and experiences in the music industry. Since the singer’s notorious conservatorship was finally ended after 13 years last November, Spears has been the subject of a number of documentaries that have focused on her ongoing legal...

NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Is Claiming She Has No Idea Why Her Sister Would Be Upset With Her

Britney Spears’ strained relationship with members of her immediate family has become even more apparent since the “Toxic” hitmaker was finally released from her conservatorship in November. Spears has put her family on blast via social media, vulnerably sharing with her fans how hurt she’s been by their actions (or lack of action during her conservatorship). This morning, however, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared on GMA to share her perspective on their fraught relationship and made some pretty surprising claims. Before diving into where she and Britney stand today, the Things I Should Have Said author shared how “happy” she...
Britney Spears
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
Footwear News

Britney Spears Does Angel Inspo With Gold Wings, ‘Ugly’ Sandals, Pink Crop Top & Cut-Off Shorts

Britney Spears takes flight with wings in her latest look. The “Me Against the Music” singer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, where the pop superstar was all smiles. Ensemble-wise, Spears donned a pink cropped T-shirt that featured puffy sleeves paired with white denim cutoff shorts. For accessories, she popped on a pair of chic black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came down to the shoes, Spears had on a pair of brown sandals that featured two thick straps with buckles that both add extra security while also providing a nice stylish...
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Jamie Spears is Shameful Asking for More Money

Britney Spears' lawyer says it is an "abomination" her father is asking for even more money now that the conservatorship has been terminated and reports have surfaced alleging the conservatorship was one big money grab. Mathew Rosengart issued a blistering statement -- "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Allegedly Showed Up Outside Lynne Spears' Home, The Singer's Family Thinks It's 'Incredibly Inappropriate,' Source Spills

Britney Spears' ex-husband is making headlines again. Jason Alexander and Britney, who were childhood friends, tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel in 2004, but the marriage only lasted 55 hours. All these years later, he seems to still be concerned about the "Toxic" songstress. Jason allegedly arrived at...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears & Fiancé Sam Asghari Have A Romantic Date Night At Catch After Friends Spill The Actor Is Now The 'Boss' Of Her Life

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari had a romantic post Christmas date night. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pop star, 40, and the actor, 27, were spotted dining at the West Hollywood hotspot Catch on Monday, December 27 — the same restaurant where the two celebrated the end of her 11-year-long conservatorship last month.
Elle

Britney Spears Has Unfollowed Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears seems to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. The singer follows less than fifty people, mostly other musicians, and Jamie Lynn is no longer on the list. This is a significant moment of heightening tension in the Spears family. Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been making more and more pointed comments online about who in her family has supported her—and who she feels failed to do so.
