Environment

First Warn 5: Wednesday morning, Jan. 12

WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs crazy as it might seem, temperatures this morning are running...

www.wnem.com

Related
WNEM

First Warn 5: Friday morning, Jan. 14

As you head out the door this morning, we are expecting a better commute today. We're not seeing the areas of fog from yesterday and it doesn't appear any observation sights are reporting any drizzle.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

A few flakes to finish the workweek, cold air settles back in

Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead. After a few mild days, relatively speaking of course, we are in for another shot of cold air as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend. Any 30s this morning will quickly fade, and some scattered snowflakes will begin to fly once again as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday January 14th

Near record heat across the Concho Valley as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Increased winds from the southwest coupled with drier conditions throughout the state lead to Red Flag Warning conditions this afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6PM on Saturday, increase will continue from the south this afternoon […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM

The cold returns with lake-effect snow showers

Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far. Temperatures have been a little bit of a roller coaster this week. We started off cold, then to "warmth," but back to the cold again! A northeast wind also has the lake-effect snow machine churning for parts of Mid-Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI

