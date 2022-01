Swiss post office "La Posta" has created the first series of crypto NFT stamps, which are stamps in all respects but in addition, an NFT has also been created, indeed various NFT, with specific designs linked to the Swiss panorama. The characteristics of these stamps, in addition to performing their standard function, are accompanied by a wallet, a paper wallet, in which the relative NFT is saved, as there are 13 different stamps, there are as many NFTs.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO