The best Oculus Quest 2 deals and bundles in May 2022

Hold the phone. Oculus Quest 2 deals can save you $100 on the 128GB headset at Amazon right now, but we don't know how long this offer will last. We'd recommend jumping in as soon as you can, because this is a stunning discount.

Oculus Quest 2 deals are traditionally a little thin on the ground with bargain hunters usually maxing out at a $50 discount on Renewed Premium versions of the headset. Considering we see so few straight price cuts on new headsets, this week's $100 discount of the best offers of the year so far - and the best overall. It's well worth shopping around to see if you can score any additional accessories with your headset - any savings on the best VR headset on the market are going to be like gold dust.

We've never seen Oculus Quest 2 deals actually shave cash off the final price of a new headset. The best discounts we've seen so far came in the form of $50 / £50 gift cards included with the device. However, since those heady days we've seen Oculus Quest 2 bundles taking some serious discounts. That means it's still all to play for, which is why we're showing you exactly how to save on that already well-positioned price tag.

Oculus Quest 2 | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 price is $299 for the 128GB model and $399 for the 256GB model (the 64GB version was replaced earlier this year). Bundles can add anything from $50 to $200 on top of that price, and we typically see additional accessories holding their MSRPs when available here. However, during larger sales events retailers have been known to offer free carry cases (worth $49), so it's worth keeping a close eye out.

We're rounding up all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals right here, with all the retailers you should be heading to for bundle discounts and all the lowest prices on the headset by itself.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

You'll find plenty of retailers stocking the Oculus Quest 2 headset right now, with all the lowest prices from around the web just below. However, we are seeing some particularly strong Oculus Quest 2 deals on Renewed Premium models at Amazon. These devices have all been certified by Oculus itself, and ship with original packaging, at least 90% of the original battery, and carry a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Save $100 - This is the first discount we've ever seen on the Oculus Quest 2. Previous sales have only ever added a $50 gift card into the mix, rather than shaving any actual cash off the price. That means we'd move quickly on this one - we don't know how long it will last.

Where to find Oculus Quest 2 bundles

US

UK:

What is the Oculus Quest 2 price?

The standard cost for the Oculus Quest 2 sits at £299 / $299 for the 128GB model, and £399 / $399 for the 256GB version, so make sure you're not paying more than the standard price for the headset by itself.

There may still be a few 64GB units floating around at some stores, probably at the same price as the 128GB replacement models, so make sure you're getting the larger unit before you buy.

Do you need a PC for Oculus Quest 2?

One of the biggest draws of the Oculus Quest 2 system is that you don't need a PC to run it. That means you just need to pay that $299 / £299 initial cost and you're good to go, no expensive gaming PC needed. Of course, streamers and those looking to beef up their experience, can option to tether to their rigs, but rest assured you won't need to fork out for the latest components to run this VR headset.

Is the Oculus Quest 2 price worth it?

The Oculus Quest 2 price is extraordinarily well pitched considering it's a standalone virtual reality headset that offers some of the best selection of VR apps in the industry, and you can even plug it into a computer to access even more games and apps if you prefer. Either way, you can't beat this headset for instant immersion into the thrilling new medium of virtual reality.

More affordable than the Oculus Rift or the super-fancy HTC Vive Pro 2 , the updated Quest model packs advanced processing power with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, which is specifically designed for VR and mixed reality experiences. Offering sharper, more enhanced visuals to make the most of next-generation graphics, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the more advanced headsets that won't royally break the bank.

To add to the immersive experience, the headset features built-in speakers with 3D positional audio, so you'll hear sounds around you as you explore virtual worlds. The Quest 2's Touch controls have also been reworked with more advanced hand-tracking technology, so you can better interact with the games you play.

Not only that, but as we mentioned up above, you can now pick up a 128GB model for the same $299 Oculus Quest price as the 64GB version - excellent value.

When will Oculus Quest 2 deals be available?

We generally only see discounts on this already well-priced device during Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, and even then prices don't drop below $299 / £299. Instead, we saw $50 / £50 gift cards included with the system last year, and a range of bundles offering savings on extra accessories throughout annual sales as well.

Just glancing at the list of best VR games you can experience right now is enough to tempt anyone to invest in a new headset. Of course, it's worth bearing in mind you'll need a decent PC setup to get the most out of your time in VR. There are currently some fantastic offers around in our best gaming PC and best gaming laptop guides. If you're just after an audio upgrade, then our best gaming headset guide is what you need.

