The Bun Shop will expand in Fells Point

Baltimore is undergoing a technology renaissance. In recent years, the local economy has evolved into a robust, tech-driven ecosystem fueled by growing sectors, like biotechnology and cybersecurity. This growth has come with increased business activity, which is good news for entrepreneurs interested in a transaction, as both strategic and financial buyers are actively deploying capital in the region. As a result, business owners will not only be tasked with navigating the financial health of their companies, but also their own complex set of wealth planning needs that come with major business transactions.
Less than a year after buying Gaithersburg's Viela Bio Inc., Dublin’s Horizon Therapeutics PLC is planning a big expansion in Montgomery County. Horizon (NASDAQ: HZNP) has signed a full-building lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) to open an East Coast research and development hub in Rockville, the biotech announced Thursday. The 192,000-square-foot office and lab will be the first to come online at Alexandria Center at Traville Gateway, where Pasadena, California-based Alexandria plans to build a total of 500,000 square feet of life sciences buildings across 18 acres.
Covid-19 rattled the restaurant industry in 2020, and 2021 wasn't much of a reprieve. Though diners started to return to their favorite spots, this year brought many of the same hardships — as well as some new ones — as the pandemic continued to affect our daily lives and routines.
A growing Columbia consulting and IT services firm is making a move to Howard County's Maple Lawn development, a decision the CEO said was based on the complex's walkability and amenities. ANALYGENCE has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 9,054 square feet of space within 8115 Maple Lawn...
Somewhere in Southeast Asia or Latin America, there is a farmer standing on the bank of a shrimp pond, looking at thousands of small crustaceans swimming around and thinking there must be a better way to count them. Now, thanks to an idea that originated in the Chesapeake Bay, there...
