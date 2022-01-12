ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Study suggests that wild fish may not be harmed if they ingest salmon feed

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreational and commercial fishermen in Norway have reported the presence of feed pellets in the stomachs of the fish they catch. It both looks and smells unappetising, and many believe that these fish are not fit for human consumption. But do we really know if this diet affects fish...

The Independent

Tiger sharks expanding range and could increasingly encounter humans as oceans warm due to climate crisis

Warming oceans due to the climate crisis are having a significant impact on the migratory patterns of tiger sharks, allowing the apex predator to expand its range, but also exposing them to new risks, a new study has warned.Research by scientists at the University of Miami has found both the location and timing of tiger shark migrations have changed as the world’s seas have warmed, increasingly moving them out of protected areas outside of protected areas, where they are more vulnerable to commercial fishing.The tiger shark is the largest of the predatory sharks, with adults occasionally exceeding 7.5 metres (24.6...
WILDLIFE
Researchers identify link between respiratory stress and fish reproduction

A consistent metabolic ratio found across 133 Chinese marine and freshwater fish species provides new evidence in support of the idea that fish spawn for the first time due to respiratory stress, usually stemming from growth. Using the maximum size, and mean size at first maturity in over 200 fish...
WILDLIFE
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Natural compounds to replace antibiotics?’ Soy-derived cow feed supplement could slow the rise of superbugs

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. South Dakota State University scientists are researching ways to help animals stay healthy using an antimicrobial compound produced by soybean...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

World’s largest fish breeding ground discovered in Antarctica with 60 million nests

The world's largest fish breeding ground has been discovered in Antarctica.Around 60 million icefish nests were found on the ocean floor in the south of the Weddell Sea.The nests were concentrated in a 92-square-mile area – around the size of Kettering – and there were sometimes two per square metre. Each nest contained up to 2,500 eggs.Researchers on the German research vessel Polarstern came across the breeding ground by accident when carrying out routine observations with a camera towed up to 535m underwater.The Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) has been exploring the Weddell sea since the early 1980s but until this...
WILDLIFE
TheDailyBeast

Omicron Might Be Gentler on Lungs, Early Studies Suggest

The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus might cause less damage to the lungs, a series of new studies, mostly on animals like mice and hamsters, suggest. The research, which began after Omicron was first reported in South Africa in November, is in its early stages, and has not yet been published in scientific journals. But a number of new studies suggest the variant may cause less scarring to the lungs than previous variants. Researchers said their work—some of it in rodents—shows Omicron infections targeting the upper respiratory system, like the throat. Those findings might shed new light on early Omicron trends, like a relatively low rate of hospitalizations. Still, scientists are cautious in ascribing the hospitalizations to a single cause. In South Africa, where Omicron spread early, many of the patients were young, or had already been vaccinated or survived a previous variant—all factors that can lower risk of serious illness. And as ever, some experts urged caution on over-extrapolating limited studies primarily done on animal rather than human tissue.
SCIENCE
tennesseestar.com

Coffee Drinkers May Have Lower Risk of Developing Diseases, Studies Suggest

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
DRINKS
pagosasprings.com

Feeding wildlife does more harm than good

Residents of Colorado have strong wildlife values, but the actions of even one person can cause great harm to animal species in our communities. Following several reported incidents that have already led to citations this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges the public to refrain from feeding wildlife. Not only is it illegal in Colorado – with those in violation being subject to fines – but it is also harmful to the same animals people believe they are trying to help.
DURANGO, CO
Wildlife
Country
Norway
Science
Real Simple

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Manatee feeding experiment starts slowly as cold looms

An unprecedented, experimental attempt to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida has started slowly but wildlife officials expressed optimism Thursday that it will work as cold weather drives the marine mammals toward warmer waters.A feeding station established along the state's east coast has yet to entice wild manatees with romaine lettuce even though the animals will eat it in captivity, officials said on a news conference held remotely. Water pollution from agricultural, urban and other sources has triggered algae blooms that have decimated seagrass beds on which manatees depend, leading to a record 1,101 manatee deaths largely from starvation...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mexican fish extinct in wild successfully reintroduced

There once was a small fish called “tequila splitfin” or “zoogoneticus tequila” that swam in a river in western Mexico, but disappeared in the 1990s. Scientists and residents, however, have achieved the return of a species extinct in nature — but conserved in captivity — to its native habitat. Its success is now intertwined with the community’s identity and being touted internationally.It began more than two decades ago in Teuchitlán, a town near the Tequila volcano. A half-dozen students, among them Omar Domínguez, began to worry about the little fish that fit in the palm of a hand and...
WILDLIFE
Sonoma Index Tribune

Omicron may be less severe because it spares the lungs, studies suggest

A spate of new studies on lab animals and human tissues are providing the first indication of why the omicron variant causes milder disease than previous versions of the coronavirus. In studies on mice and hamsters, omicron produced less-damaging infections, often limited largely to the upper airway: the nose, throat...
SCIENCE
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Please don’t feed wildlife

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that private feeding of wildlife can cause serious problems. Although it may seem like a well-meaning gesture to “help” wildlife, it can actually lead to their demise. Big game animals, such as deer and moose...
WYOMING STATE
thefishsite.com

Farmed salmon beats wild-caught in blind taste test

The study’s first author and PhD fellow Mausam Budhathoki found that once the test subjects were informed about the production method for the smoked salmon, preferences quickly shifted. The respondents gave the wild-caught salmon a higher rating, despite preferring farmed salmon in the taste test. In the study, 92...
FOOD & DRINKS
WFMZ-TV Online

Cannabis compounds may stop COVID-19 infection, study suggests

Researchers from Oregon State University published a study suggesting cannabis compounds known as hemp can prevent coronavirus from entering human cells, WDIV-TV reports. Richard van Breemen is the lead researcher at Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy, and Linus Pauling Institute. He says hemp compounds are cannabis Sativa reportedly working as a source of animal feed, fiber, and food. Hemp is also used in body lotions, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and food.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Veg diet and re-wilding could remove 100bn tonnes of carbon dioxide

Almost 100 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide could be pulled out of the atmosphere by the end of the century if high-income countries switch to a plant-based diet and re-wild farmland, a study has found.The double carbon profit of returning farmland to its natural state would equal about 14 years’ worth of agricultural emissions, according to researchers from Leiden University.The area needed for animals to graze and growing feed is huge – about 80 per cent of all agricultural land or about 35 per cent of the total habitable land in the world.An international research team calculated that if high-income nations...
AGRICULTURE

