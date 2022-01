Baker Mayfield is Andrew Berry’s pick to lead the Cleveland Browns, for now. Andrew Berry made it clear that Baker Mayfield is the starting quarterback heading into 2022 for the Cleveland Browns. That’s the right call. So is not offering him a deal this offseason. I’ve made it very clear that I think Mayfield can in fact be the team’s quarterback on a playoff run. He’s shown to have the ability to make big throws, but his injury this year has damaged his reputation. I for one am not falling for that argument, as we’ve seen what a peak-Mayfield can look like. That said, there are some concerns about him that I think are fair to discuss.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO