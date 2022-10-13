Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2022: what to expect

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals offered up some of the most exciting savings of the year in November, but what can we expect for 2022's offerings? We've already got a major difference to this year's sale. The MSRP of the Quest 2 headset has risen this year, from $299 / $399 (£299 / £399) to $399 / $499 (£399 / £499), but that does open us up to more discounts in the holiday sales. While we had previously never seen Oculus Quest 2 deals shaving hard cash off the price of the headset, that could well change now that we're all used to a higher starting price.

If you're after a more reliable path to savings, though, you'll be better off picking up a few accessories with your headset. Last year retailers across the US and UK were offering $50 / £50 gift cards with every purchase. At the very least, we expect the same offer to be repeated in 2022.

As it stands today, the Starter bundle offers up a headset with a carrying case for $448, the Streamer bundle includes a cable for use with your PC for $478, and the Pro bundle packages a carrying case and Elite Strap in with the headset for $497.

Of course, these are just the official bundles. We've seen retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, in particular, offering extra controllers, comfort grips, carrying cases, headphones, and wrist straps for a discounted rate and this is where we'll likely see the biggest savings. Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will favor those who want to get all the extras from day one, then, with the highest value bundles sitting in the region of $399 - $499.

Of course, it's also likely that we'll see individual savings on these accessories in wider Black Friday gaming deals . So, if you've already managed to snag yourself a headset, or you're happy to pay full price on Black Friday itself, you may also find savings on the Elite Strap, replacement controllers, or headsets specifically designed for the system - like the Logitech G333.

When will Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals begin?

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will officially kick off on November 25 in 2022. However, last year we were seeing that all-important $50 / £50 gift card available from as early as the Sunday before Thanksgiving week. That means we'd recommend keeping a close eye out for offers from November 18 onwards.

Where will the best Black Friday Oculus Quest deals be?

What to expect from Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in 2022

This is a tricky one. Following the price increase in August this year, Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are a little tricky to predict. We can't use last year's offers as a benchmark (things are $100 / £100 more expensive now) and there's the possibility of a Quest 3 headset hitting the market soon as well. The rumored new headset could spin this year's offers in either direction - taking older models off the shelves completely, or dropping them down to brand new record low prices.

As it stands, though, we're expecting one of three things to happen.

Option A - Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals keep the new $399.99 / £399.99 base price but add a more significant gift card to sweeten the deal. Last year we saw $50 / £50 gift cards included with headsets, but Meta's going to have to work harder than that to even be level with the standard of pricing we enjoyed for most of the Quest 2's lifetime. a $100 / £100 gift card may be on the books if retailers get on board - or we could simply be short-changed with another $50 / £50 affair. This is the worst case scenario.

Option B - Meta reverts back to its previous pricing. We wouldn't exactly call this a deal, the Quest 2 had been available for $299.99 / £299.99 year-round before that cost inflated this year. It's the lesser of two evils though, technically saving you $100 / £100 straight out the gate rather than putting that cash straight on a gift card that limits you to a particular retailer.

Option C - This is the best case scenario - and it's still not great by general Black Friday standards. At our most optimistic would be expect that Meta will bring back the exact same deal it had last year - a $299.99 / £299.99 headset and a $50 / £50 gift card.

We'll be honest, we aren't expecting anything spectacular from this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals - if the Quest 3 remains in the wings anyway. However, you will still likely be able to save on third party accessories. We saw plenty of headstraps and chargers discounted in Amazon's two Prime sales this year, so if you've already nabbed yourself a VR headset there's plenty of room for discounts in this department.

Last year's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Black Friday offered up some excellent Oculus Quest 2 deals in both the US and UK - from $50 gift cards with your purchase to additional accessories in bundle form. Many of these offers have now run out, but you can check out the discounts that were available just below.

Oculus Quest 2 | $50 credit | $299.99 at Amazon

You could claim $50 in credit when you bought an Oculus Quest 2 headset at Amazon last year. Not only that, but this offer was available on a range of bundles as well.

256GB: $399 at Amazon



Oculus Quest 2 | Oculus Link cable | $50 credit | $378 at Amazon

The Oculus Link cable is $79 by itself, which worked out fair on top of the headset's then $299.99 MSRP. However, you were also getting that $50 of store credit at Amazon here, which meant you were getting excellent value overall.



Oculus Quest 2 | carry case | Elite headstrap | $50 credit | $397 at Amazon

With both the carry case and Elite headstrap sitting at $49 by themselves, you were only saving a few dollars with this Pro Bundle at Amazon. However, with the addition of that $50 credit, this was an excellent offer for anyone looking for the full experience from day one.



Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Best Buy

If you were more likely to be browsing the shelves of Best Buy last year, you'd be better off with this $50 gift card instead. Best Buy was offering the same terms as Amazon, simply pick up the Oculus Quest 2 and you received your credit.

256GB: $399 at Best Buy



Oculus Quest 2 | $50 gift card | $299.99 at Newegg

Stacking some chips for a new gaming PC? You could find the same offer available at Newegg, which meant you could claim your $50 promotional gift card when you picked up your VR headset for a limited time.

256GB: $399 at Newegg



Oculus Quest 2 | carry case | $299.99 at Walmart

Save $49 - While Walmart didn't seem to be offering the $50 credit, you could still picking up a free carry case with your VR headset. That's a $49 value by itself, so well worth a look if you want to keep your device protected from day one.



Oculus Quest 2 | free carry case | $50 gift card | $348 $299.99 at Amazon

Not only were you getting the free $50 credit in Amazon's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, but you were also picking up a free carry case. This was the best offer we saw, with nearly $100 in overall savings.



Last year's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2 | £50 credit | £299.99 at Amazon

UK shoppers could also get in on the fun, with a free £50 credit at Amazon with every Oculus Quest 2 headset. That was excellent news for those waiting on last year's Black Friday Oculus Quest deals for any savings they can find.



Oculus Quest 2 | £50 Currys gift card | £299 at Currys

You could also claim £50 back in the form of a gift card when you picked up the Oculus Quest 2 at Currys last year. Not only that, but heading to Currys could also secure you up to five months of Apple Music, Arcade and News+ as well.



We're also rounding up all our expectations for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals if you've already got a headset that requires a tethered connection. Or, check out our predictions for this year's Black Friday laptop deals if you're looking for something with a little less RGB.