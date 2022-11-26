ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2022: all the biggest and best bundles live now

By Tabitha Baker
 2 days ago

Black Friday is now officially behind us, but the best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals continue marching on. For those interested in breaking into the VR scene, or for those looking to upgrade their current set-up, there's plenty to shout about here with Oculus' headset – and we expect these discounts to run from now right through until the end of Cyber Monday. As before, the Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 package (which includes the headset itself) is still among the best deals going – with a saving of $50/£50 from the bundle's RRP.

And as you'll see below, we've gathered the rest of the best offers that're live across the board. You should keep your eyes on our Black Friday gaming deals throughout the course of the discount period, and we'll continue to keep you up to speed with the best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals right here over the next few days.

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFYQ6_0djVgsGE00

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Amazon is already offering what might be the best deal of Black Friday; the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 for $50 less than normal, with free copies of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. That makes it the best Quest 2 deal we've seen yet by a long shot.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xjk33_0djVgsGE00

Oculus Quest 2 | Beat Saber | 3 months YouTube Premium free | $399.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is bundling a free copy of Beat Saber and three months of YouTube Premium into its Oculus Quest 2 packages right now. That's not quite as strong as the official Black Friday bundles, but if stock doesn't hold out above there's another option for savings here.
View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | $499.99 $429 at Amazon
Save $70 - If you're after more storage, you'll also find the 256GB version included in these offers. You're still picking up the biggest saving we've ever seen on the Quest 2 headset as well as those excellent free games to boot.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJX8V_0djVgsGE00

Oculus Quest 2 | 128GB | Renewed | $399 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - This is one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on an Oculus Quest 2 in the Black Friday sales right now. While you are picking up a renewed item (hence the $50 discount), this is a premium like-new experience offered by Amazon, which means you're getting an Oculus certified device with original accessories and deluxe packaging.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbiqf_0djVgsGE00

Oculus Quest 2 head strap (KIWI Design) | $45.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $6 - This KIWI Design Oculus Quest 2 headstrap is below $40 right now. Yes, this is only a $6 saving, but if you're after a budget strap designed with comfort in mind it's still a solid offer.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVXn3_0djVgsGE00

Oculus Quest 2 charging dock (Keenstone) | $69.99 $54.49 at Amazon
Save $15.50 - Prime members will find a $10 discount on this Quest 2 charging dock live at Amazon, but be sure to apply that additional $5 coupon for the full savings. That extra discount nudges this peripheral to a record low price right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unh8H_0djVgsGE00

Meta Quest 2 Elite head strap | $30 Fanatics gift card | $119.99 at Newegg
Newegg is the only retailer offering a bundle deal on the Elite head strap right now, which means this is the best way to secure yourself the official accessory. You can claim a free $30 Fanatics gift card with this device today.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjd3L_0djVgsGE00

Quest 2 charging dock | $55.99 $43.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - The battery life on the Quest 2 has been improved over the original, but there's nothing worse than fancying diving in only to find it's battery flat. So this kind of dock is a genuine godsend, and charges the headset and the controller duo at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169PU2_0djVgsGE00

Soundcore VR P10 wireless earbuds | $99 $69 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Oculus Quest 2 has sound built in, but these specially designed earbuds will take it to the next level.

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | £399.99 £349.99 at Amazon
Save £50 - Amazon has the official Oculus Quest 2 bundle on the shelves for £349.99 right now. That's the best way to buy today, packing in a £50 saving, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4.
View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | £499.99 £429.99 at Very
Save £70 - If you're after something with a little more storage, you'll find the same bundle available with the 256GB device at Very as well. You're saving a little more here, with £70 off the £499.99 RRP, and still securing Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber to boot.
View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) | Beat Saber | £399 at Amazon
You can also pick up a free copy of Beat Saber with your Oculus Quest 2 headset in the UK. Amazon is offering this freebie, alongside Currys , with speedy shipping and a solid early saving.
View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) | Beat Saber | £499 at Amazon
If you reckon you need more storage space, you'll also find this offer live on the 256GB version of the Quest 2. You're still saving the full amount of the game here, with Currys carrying the same bundle as well.
View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 head strap (KIWI Design) | £49.99 £36.79 at Amazon
Save £13 - Considering the official Oculus Quest 2 head strap is still up for £80, this is a solid saving on an already affordable alternative. Sure, you're only saving £13 here, but if you're looking to stock up on accessories, this is still a solid offer.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: FAQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isFgN_0djVgsGE00

(Image credit: Oculus)

When will Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals begin?

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are here - with retailers launching their official savings this week. Last year we saw the discounts hitting this week serving the big day as well, which means it's all to play for right now.

What to expect from Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in 2022

This is a tricky one. Following the price increase in August this year, Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are a little tricky to predict. We can't use last year's offers as a benchmark (things are $100 / £100 more expensive now) and there's the possibility of a Quest 3 headset hitting the market soon as well. The rumored new headset could spin this year's offers in either direction - taking older models off the shelves completely, or dropping them down to brand new record low prices.

As it stands, though, we're expecting one of three things to happen.

Option A - Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals keep the new $399.99 / £399.99 base price but add a more significant gift card to sweeten the deal. Last year we saw $50 / £50 gift cards included with headsets, but Meta's going to have to work harder than that to even be level with the standard of pricing we enjoyed for most of the Quest 2's lifetime. a $100 / £100 gift card may be on the books if retailers get on board - or we could simply be short-changed with another $50 / £50 affair. This is the worst case scenario.

Option B - Meta reverts back to its previous pricing. We wouldn't exactly call this a deal, the Quest 2 had been available for $299.99 / £299.99 year-round before that cost inflated this year. It's the lesser of two evils though, technically saving you $100 / £100 straight out the gate rather than putting that cash straight on a gift card that limits you to a particular retailer.

Option C - This is the best case scenario - and it's still not great by general Black Friday standards. At our most optimistic would be expect that Meta will bring back the exact same deal it had last year - a $299.99 / £299.99 headset and a $50 / £50 gift card.

We'll be honest, we aren't expecting anything spectacular from this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. However, you will still likely be able to save on third party accessories and we'd recommend keeping an eye on Black Friday earbuds deals as well. We saw plenty of headstraps and chargers discounted in Amazon's two Prime sales this year, so if you've already nabbed yourself a VR headset there's plenty of room for discounts in this department.

Where will the best Black Friday Oculus Quest deals be?

US
Amazon: offers official bundles throughout the year
Best Buy: wide range of accessories and often includes free gifts
B&H Photo: often one of the first to offer rare price drops
Newegg: big savings on renewed models and accessories
Oculus: get in there early for any official price drops
Target: get it the same day with in-store pickup
Walmart: could offer bundle deals on accessories

UK
Amazon: sometimes offers discounts on bundles
Argos: previously had excellent deals on Go models
Currys: best for accessory bundles with regular discounts
John Lewis: two year guarantee included
Oculus: go straight to the source for early discounts
Very: regular stock and often price matches during sales

Should you wait for Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals?

We generally only ever see discounts on the Oculus Quest 2 during Black Friday or holiday sales, which means we'd absolutely recommend holding off until the big day (or at least Thanksgiving week if discounts run earlier). Last year we didn't see any discounts on the headset, before Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals offered up that magic $50 / £50 gift card - and that only kicked off a few days before the main event. Considering we've got an even higher price to contend with in 2022, this is a clear-cut decision.

However, things might be a little more fluid if you're after accessories and games. We're seeing regular sales on the Meta store itself if you're after something to play, and we may well see some extra price drops on headstraps and charging accessories over the next few weeks as well. These offers may not be as solid as those we'll see later in November, but you'll still be able to save some cash before the crowds descend.

Will the Meta Quest Pro be on sale for Black Friday?

The Meta Quest Pro will hit the shelves on October 25 at a considerable $1,499.99 MSRP. Unfortunately, we don't see that cost dropping over the course of Black Friday - we very rarely saw discounts on the Quest 2 even when it was considerably older after all. That higher starting price could send things in a different direction, but ultimately we're not holding out hope here.

Is the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 worth it?

The 256GB Oculus Quest 2 is now $499 / £499, $100 / £100 more expensive than the smaller 128GB model. If you're concerned about running out of storage space, though, is the 256GB version really worth it?

Of course, that all depends on how many games you're going to be loading onto your system, and how large their file sizes are. Looking at the top releases on the Meta shelves this Black Friday, the average file size you're going to come up against is around 3.5GB.

  • Bonelab - 7GB
  • NFL Pro Era - 2.5GB
  • Superhot VR - 2.1GB
  • Blade & Sorcery Nomad - 2.3GB
  • Job Simulator - 1.8GB
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - 7.3GB
  • Onward - 3.5GB
  • Beat Saber - 1.5GB

Take away 8GB or so for the system files, and the 128GB headset will offer up enough space for around 34 titles of this size, jumping up to 70 for the 256GB model. If you've already got a shopping list that exceeds that former figure, or you're more likely to be playing larger titles it's well worth upgrading. However, the vast majority of users won't find value in spending more on storage they aren't going to ultimately use.

We're also rounding up all our expectations for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals if you've already got a headset that requires a tethered connection. Or, check out our predictions for this year's Black Friday laptop deals if you're looking for something with a little less RGB. If you're after something to play we're also taking you through all of this year's Black Friday video game deals .

Comments / 0

