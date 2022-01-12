ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The New Mercedes E-Class

By Jared Rosenholtz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sedan aren't as popular as they used to be, but companies like Mercedes-Benz continue to offer them for buyers who don't want a lifted crossover. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan received a facelift last year and the next-generation model is already in development. We first spotted the next-gen E-Class testing wearing...

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

