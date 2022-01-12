This Is Our Best Look Yet At The New Mercedes E-Class

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do. In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.

