Back to Zoom: Omicron weighs on investment bankers' hustle

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Investment bankers who rushed to court clients in person after COVID-19 vaccines became available last year have been forced to cancel such gatherings at the start of 2022 as the Omicron variant rages. Bankers say the impact on dealmaking will not be as severe as 2020, when...

www.investing.com

