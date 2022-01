DENVER (CBS4) – Many regulars at King Soopers are choosing not to cross the picket lines and are taking their business elsewhere. Parking lots at the grocery stores around the Denver metro area were unusually empty Wednesday as workers began the first day of their strike. “The people we saw going in today were a lot of Instacart workers and people trying to get their medications switched over to another store,” Anne Marie Gonzalez, a King Soopers employee. “I’m hoping it doesn’t last long. But I’m out here for the long haul till we have to be.” While fighting for...

