Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision...

#Drugs#Alzheimer#Reuters#Biogen Inc#Medicaid Services#Cms#Eli Lilly Co#Roche Holding Ag#Japanese#Eisai Co Ltd
