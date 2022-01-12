ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Stargel Bill Would Ban Most Abortions After 15 Weeks

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 2 days ago

As the Florida Legislature convened Tuesday, Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, filed a bill restricting abortions after...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Libertarian, 22-Year-Old Pilot Join Race for State House

The race to succeed term-limited Rep. Colleen Burton in next fall’s Florida House District 40 election features two familiar names with long local legacies and two newcomers — a Libertarian educator and a 22-year-old pilot. Allison Marie Kelly, 39, of Lakeland, filed her candidacy for the House seat...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Demand for COVID-19 Tests Rises as Omicron Drives Polk Cases

Demand for COVID-19 tests — evidenced by long lines of cars at the RP Funding Center testing site — is outstripping demand in Polk County as new infections surge, according to Dr. Joy Jackson of the Florida Department of Health. Laboratory tests have confirmed that the omicron variant has arrived in Polk, she tells The Ledger. Tests processed Tuesday revealed more than 1,200 new infections in Polk, she said, compared with 1,792 the entire previous week and 495 the week before that.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Capitol Riot Defendant, Food Truck

CAPITOL RIOT: Prosecutors wanted to revoke bond for Capitol riot defendant Joshua Doolin of Polk City after FBI agents found a rifle in his home in violation of his release terms. But a federal judge in Washington is allowing him to remain free and attend his wedding, scheduled for Jan. 4 at a Lakeland church. The judge is also allowing co-defendant Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland, to travel from Albany, Ga., to serve as best man in the wedding.
POLK CITY, FL
LkldNow

Polk Seeing an Upward Bump in COVID-19 Cases

After Polk County experienced its lowest COVID-19 numbers in months during November, both the volume of cases and testing positivity have gradually increased during December. Dr. Joy Jackson, who directs the Florida Department of Health’s Polk office, calls last week’s 32% week-over-week rise in new cases “quite alarming” and warns we could be seeing a fourth surge that is likely fueled by the omicron variant.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Proposal to Reshape Appeals Court Districts Could Affect Lakeland

A new proposal to realign Florida’s appellate court districts could sway the decision on whether Lakeland remains the home of the 2nd District Court of Appeal. The proposal would place Hillsborough, Pinellas and four other counties mostly along the Gulf coast in a new sixth appellate district. Legislators have...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy