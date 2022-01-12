Stargel Bill Would Ban Most Abortions After 15 Weeks

Demand for COVID-19 tests — evidenced by long lines of cars at the RP Funding Center testing site — is outstripping demand in Polk County as new infections surge, according to Dr. Joy Jackson of the Florida Department of Health. Laboratory tests have confirmed that the omicron variant has arrived in Polk, she tells The Ledger. Tests processed Tuesday revealed more than 1,200 new infections in Polk, she said, compared with 1,792 the entire previous week and 495 the week before that.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO