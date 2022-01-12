ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which were the most popular new, used cars in 2021?

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Buying a car in 2021 wasn’t the easiest endeavor, as the ongoing microchip shortage continued to limit supplies and drive up prices on both new and used vehicles. But the most popular-selling vehicles of 2021 were consistent with years past, with pickup trucks and...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Cars
CarBuzz.com

7 Cars That Couldn't Save Their Brands

In reality, few automakers are successful in the long term. For every Ford, there's a Kaiser Frazer, DeSoto, Tucker, DeLorean, and, of course, an Edsel. Edsel was a brand brought into being by Ford, and that appears to be one way brands survive - by buying or creating brands that they're willing to sacrifice when the main brand gets in trouble or the new brand starts to fail. That doesn't mean executives just shrug their shoulders when the balance sheet starts getting wonky. Those brands make money when they're successful, and, just as importantly, that success reflects well on the holding company. More independent companies don't have that luxury, take DeLorean, for example, and rarely get to release a new car as a Hail Mary. Either way, here are some of those cars that couldn't save an automotive brand.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Click through to see eight of the coolest vehicles that will hit the quarter-century mark in 2022.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in America’s Largest Cities

U.S. vehicle sales were roughly 15 million in 2021. This represents a decline of nearly 3 million from recent years, 2020 notwithstanding, as COVID-19 continued to curb demand, while a global microchip shortage hampered supply. Of the many new cars Americans bought in 2021, a handful of models stood out as especially popular, particularly in […]
CARS
#New Cars#Used Cars#Small Cars#Compact Cars#Vehicles#Iseecars#Ford#Chevrolet#Hyundai
SFGate

Edmunds: New cars and missing features, what you can do

Most people are aware that automakers have felt the brunt of the worldwide microchip shortage, resulting in understocked dealerships at a time when consumer demand is high. But there’s another less well-known trend that can further complicate the process of buying a new vehicle. In an effort to expedite production, some automakers are limiting, or have stopped offering, certain popular features that they can’t produce because of the microchip shortage.
CARS
KOMO News

Consumer Reports: The most (and least) reliable cars for 2022

Price isn't the only thing to consider when shopping for a new car. You want a reliable ride. According to the new Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey, Lincoln is the least reliable brand. The predicted reliability rankings for 2022 models are based on feedback from subscribers about their experiences with more than 300,000 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
The Columbus Dispatch

Honda Civic named North American Car of the Year

For the third time, the Honda Civic has been named the North American Car of the Year. The Civic, which also won the award in 2006 and 2016, beat out the Lucid Air and VW Golf GTI/Golf R. The sedan version of the Civic is made in Alliston, Ontario, while the hatchback is made in Greensburg,...
CARS
Toyota
Honda
Cars
Truth About Cars

Notes from 2021: A Weird Year for American Auto Sales

It’s been a tough 12 months for a lot of people, including some dealer principals and their staff in the front office. Sure, more than a few of them are making bank by charging outrageous markups on the vehicles they do have on the ground but, by and large, overall sales numbers were all over the board for the majority of brands.
CARS
Seattle Times

Toyota tops in U.S. car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker

Toyota Motor sold more cars and trucks last year in the United States than General Motors, the first year in recorded history that a foreign automaker has outsold American manufacturers. GM, Ford Motor and other U.S. automakers produced and sold fewer cars than they were hoping to in 2021 because...
ECONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

Citroën C3 was the most popular passenger car in Belgium in 2021

In Flanders, last year’s most popular passenger car was the Volvo XC40, followed by the BMW X2 and BMW 3 Series. In Wallonia, Dacia Sandero topped the podium, followed by Dacia Duster and Citroën C3. Professional customers dominated the new car market last year, together registering nearly 6...
CARS
Top Speed

TopSpeed's Most Popular American Sports | Pony Cars Of 2021 - gallery

With EV's making headway this year, let's kick things off with the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. Back in June Bob Tasca III broke the 1/4 mile record with a time of 8.12 seconds at 171 mph. From one Mustang to another, here's another Stang that smashed the 1/4 mile...
CARS
