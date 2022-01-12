Which were the most popular new, used cars in 2021?

In reality, few automakers are successful in the long term. For every Ford, there's a Kaiser Frazer, DeSoto, Tucker, DeLorean, and, of course, an Edsel. Edsel was a brand brought into being by Ford, and that appears to be one way brands survive - by buying or creating brands that they're willing to sacrifice when the main brand gets in trouble or the new brand starts to fail. That doesn't mean executives just shrug their shoulders when the balance sheet starts getting wonky. Those brands make money when they're successful, and, just as importantly, that success reflects well on the holding company. More independent companies don't have that luxury, take DeLorean, for example, and rarely get to release a new car as a Hail Mary. Either way, here are some of those cars that couldn't save an automotive brand.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO