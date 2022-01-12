How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Missouri channel, stream, game time

In a surprising move, Oregon senior running back Travis Dye has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday morning, sources confirmed to DuckTerritory.com. Dye was the Pac-12's leader in yards from scrimmage with 1,673 total yards in 2021. He ran for 1,271 yards which was second among all Pac-12 players while adding 402 yards in receiving. He finished second in the Pac-12 in total touchdowns with 18. Dye became the first player in NCAA history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries in a game at UCLA this season. He ranks fifth all-time at Oregon for most rushing yards in a career, and had he returned to Oregon Dye had a real chance at moving all the way to No. 3 in program history. Dye's 21 career rushing touchdowns are two shy of No. 10 Jeremiah Masoli's 23 career touchdowns.
