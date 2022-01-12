Parts of north Georgia likely to see winter weather this weekend

ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia are likely to see some winter weather this weekend, and those winter weather threats could even extend into parts of metro Atlanta.

We’re tracking the threat of winter weather this weekend on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day and evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

It is still too early to pin down exactly where the rain/snow/mix line will set up and amounts, but we want you to be aware of the possibilities for this weekend.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said that early weather models show a wintry mix for parts of north Georgia late Saturday night into Sunday.

Burns said it’s too early to talk about what parts of north Georgia could see winter weather, but you’ll want to plan your weekend accordingly.

©2022 Cox Media Group