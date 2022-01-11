EPA Renews Enlist Product Registrations with New Control Measures, Providing Growers with Certainty for the 2022 Growing Season

In a significant move to expedite the fight against COVID-19 and other contagious pathogens, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Sterifre Medical, Inc. expedited registration to begin commercial development and deployment of the company’s novel automated device disinfectant system. Co-invented by CU Denver’s Mark Golkowski, professor in the College of Engineering, Computing, and Design, the AURA™ system is the first automated, point-of-care solution providing fast disinfection. It replaces the need for cumbersome and often less effective manual disinfection with wipes for a host of medical equipment and personal items in hospitals and other health care settings, protecting the safety of health care workers and patients alike from healthcare associated infections (HAI).

