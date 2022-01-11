ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA Renews Enlist Product Registrations with New Control Measures, Providing Growers with Certainty for the 2022 Growing Season

 4 days ago

Today, EPA is issuing seven-year registrations for two herbicide products, Enlist Duo and Enlist One, to ensure growers have access to effective pesticide tools for the 2022 growing season. The new product labels, which incorporate robust control measures to protect non-target plants and animals, meet Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act...

Agriculture Online

EPA rules on Enlist system herbicides, Endangered Species Act, and pesticide processes

There’s been a flurry of agricultural chemical regulatory development this week. They include a January 11 decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to register Enlist and Enlist Duo herbicides for seven-year registrations for over-the-top use on herbicide-tolerant soybeans, corn, and cotton. Five-year registrations for the 2,4-D choline-based herbicides were set to expire this month. Enlist contains the active ingredient 2,4-D choline, while Enlist Duo is a premix containing both 2,4-D choline and glyphosate.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Webinars offered to help growers with resistant weed control strategies

Herbicide-resistant weeds continue to be a crop production problem for farmers. To address that problem, the 2022 Take Action “Inside Weed Management” webinar series, supported by the U.S. Herbicide Resistance Action Committee, is offering farmers free access to resources and information to help manage weed resistance and protect crop yield and quality.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Corteva announces 7-year EPA registration for Enlist herbicides

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) said the EPA completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides. Enlist herbicides received a 7-year registration through Jan. 11, 2029. The EPA updated its ecological and Endangered Species Act risk assessments, resulting in the addition of targeted risk mitigation measures to the Enlist...
INDUSTRY
epa.gov

EPA Announces Endangered Species Act Protection Policy for New Pesticides

EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov) WASHINGTON - Reversing decades of practice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking meaningful action to further the Agency’s compliance with the Endangered Species Act (ESA) when evaluating and registering new pesticide active ingredients (AIs). Effective today, before EPA registers any new conventional AI, the Agency will evaluate the potential effects of the AI on federally threatened or endangered (listed) species, and their designated critical habitats, and initiate ESA consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service (the Services), as appropriate.
ECONOMY
ucdenver.edu

Sterifre Medical Granted Expedited EPA Registration for Novel Disinfectant System to Fight Against COVID-19

In a significant move to expedite the fight against COVID-19 and other contagious pathogens, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Sterifre Medical, Inc. expedited registration to begin commercial development and deployment of the company’s novel automated device disinfectant system. Co-invented by CU Denver’s Mark Golkowski, professor in the College of Engineering, Computing, and Design, the AURA™ system is the first automated, point-of-care solution providing fast disinfection. It replaces the need for cumbersome and often less effective manual disinfection with wipes for a host of medical equipment and personal items in hospitals and other health care settings, protecting the safety of health care workers and patients alike from healthcare associated infections (HAI).
DENVER, CO
greenhousegrower.com

Leading Orchid Grower Maps Out Carbon-Neutral Production Plan

In addition to its principal focus on growing and distributing four million phalaenopsis orchids per year throughout the western U.S., Westerlay Orchids has another long-term vision. The Carpinteria-CA-based grower is focused on sustainability through continuous reduction of its carbon footprint. Solar panels, energy curtains, and a robust offset program will combine to reduce Westerlay’s carbon footprint by 43% in 2021, with a vision of achieving carbon-neutral production by 2026.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Ward: Novozymes Has Improved Products For Chickpea, Wheat Growers

If there’s an early message for the 2022 growing season, it’s expect to pay more for inputs this year, especially fertilizer products. Novozymes said they have improved their products to help chickpea producers watch that bottom line. “Previously we’ve been providing a product called TagTeam,” said Jason Ward...
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

Canola may finally fly for renewable jet fuel at EPA

After pushing for years to make canola oil a bigger piece of the nation’s transportation fuel mix, the industry could be on the verge of a win as EPA appears poised to advance it for jet fuel and other uses. Fill out the form to read the full article.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cornell University

Startup granted EPA registration for disinfectant system

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Sterifre Medical, Inc. registration to begin commercial deployment of the company’s novel, automated device disinfectant system – which could help combat COVID-19 and other pathogens in health care settings. The company is a graduate of Cornell’s Kevin M. McGovern Center...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

What Supreme Court's block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant. We asked Debbie Kaminer, a professor of law at Baruch College, CUNY, to explain the ruling’s impact. 1. What did the Supreme Court decide? The court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 4 WFTX

Expert says SCOTUS vaccine ruling is rooted in authority

To mandate or not to mandate. It's something employers across our state have been asking themselves, when it comes to vaccines in the workplace. Today the supreme court issued two rulings on the topic, hoping to provide some clarity. But those decisions also came with a bit of confusion.
FLORIDA STATE

