CHICAGO (CBS) — While Chicago is still seeing a huge number of COVID-19 infections on a daily basis, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday there are some encouraging signs that cases are starting to decline, though she warned it’s too soon to say the latest surge has reached its peak. “There are some signs of promise in terms of the Omicron surge here,” she said during a regular Tuesday Q&A session on social media. “I want to be very clear here that we need to see signs of progress for a number of days here.” Chicago is currently averaging 4,793...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO