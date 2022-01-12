ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Age of Intolerance: Cancel culture’s war on free speech

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. “Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners.”—George Carlin. Cancel culture—political correctness amped up on steroids, the self-righteousness of a narcissistic age, and a mass-marketed pseudo-morality that is little more than fascism disguised as tolerance—has shifted us into an Age of Intolerance, policed...

Seattle Times

Defuse the culture war through compassion

America is immersed in a culture war that is a new manifestation of its age-old problem with race. School board meetings across America have devolved into ugly protests about critical race theory. The strategy to rebrand CRT was created, organized and executed intentionally as a political wedge issue. Right-wing operative Christopher Rufo publicly admitted: “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”
ADVOCACY
Reporter

Christine Flowers: Free speech is for everybody

Everyone is familiar with the childhood mantra against bullying: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.” You’ve used it, I’ve used it, we’ve all used it when someone calls us fat, ugly, a Cowboys fan, etc. It’s not entirely...
SOCIETY
Person
George Orwell
Person
Rod Serling
Person
George Carlin
Person
Nat Hentoff
HILL: Who’s afraid of free speech?

The only people who are afraid of free speech are those who cannot support their views with facts and reason. I have never seen anyone in public life who was confident in their ability to understand the issue at hand and use facts, reason and a winsome manner to persuade others try to shut the other side up and not allow them to speak their minds.
Fairfield Sun Times

The Only Culture War That Truly Matters

The term “culture war” has been a staple of American politics and public debates for decades, the latest iterations framed by the likes of abortion, marriage equality, and climate change. However, such issues don’t motivate voters as much as people on the extremes tend to believe. You...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: The Free Speech Movement

Stephan Paliwoda’s letter (ADN, Jan. 7) describing the parallels between the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol with his description of the Free Speech Movement at Berkeley in 1964 repeats many statements from the time that were then and still are either not true or misrepresentations. As a...
Pope warns against cancel culture, says it's a form of 'one-track thinking'

VATICAN CITY (TND) — Pope Francis spoke out against "cancel culture" during an annual address, saying it's a form of “one-track thinking” which seeks to rewrite the past. In his speech Monday to the Vatican’s Diplomatic Corps, the pope said cancel culture is "invading many circles and...
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
MSNBC Erroneously Identifies White Supremacist and Anti-Semite as a Member of Turning Point USA

MSNBC on Tuesday erroneously identified white nationalist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a member of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA. During a report on Stephanie Ruhle Reports by NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about extremism in local communities since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a clip of Fuentes aired with a chyron that identified Fuentes as being with TPUSA.
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
Erdoğan and the AKP's war with art and culture

During the annual Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards ceremony in December 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the crowd, saying, “The stronger you are in culture and arts, the more you can direct and manage your environment. It is a fact that the most powerful weapons of those who manage the global system today are the tools of culture.” In the years since his ascent to power, President Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has slowly taken control over much of the country's art and culture scene.
Joe Rogan Joins Jason Miller’s MAGA-Loving ‘Free Speech’ Site ‘Just in Case’

Joe Rogan has joined former Trump aide Jason Miller’s right-wing MAGA-loving social media platform, Gettr. “Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” the podcaster and comedian posted on the site Sunday afternoon. “Rejoice!” The move from Rogan follows the suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account on Sunday morning. Rogan might himself going the same way: He’s “broadcast conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and anti-trans rhetoric,” according to the liberal watchdog organization Media Matters for America. As for Gettr, it has had its own debacles over the past few months after launching in July 2021. The platform recently blocked users from posting the racist term “groyper” after Gettr permanently banned white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, only to subsequently be spammed by his followers. “The user in question violated GETTR’s clearly defined terms of use and has been suspended from the platform,” a Gettr spokesperson told The Daily Beast in late December.
Citizen admonishes ECRMS towards free speech

To: El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. The First Amendment protects the rights of citizens to engage in public dialogue with government institutions and elected officials. During the pandemic, public dialogue has increasingly moved to social media platforms due to mandated isolation making ECRMC’s social media platform the new “public square” for protected speech.
