Chicago Boat Show Won't Be Sailing Into McCormick Place This Year, Thanks To COVID And Supply Chain Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Out of stock! We are once again seeing empty grocery store shelves. This time around, it’s not just COVID-19 that’s hurting the supply chain. Delayed deliveries, empty shelves and limited staff. It’s a challenge many residents are currently faced with. Customers making their way around the South Philly Food Co-op may notice a few empty shelves. “Our best-priced milk is out of stock for some of the options today until we’re able to replenish. Some of our greens are out of stock this week,” South Philly Food Co-op General Manager Lori Burge said. Burge is hands-on, as they’ve had additional shortages...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO