Chicago Boat Show Won't Be Sailing Into McCormick Place This Year, Thanks To COVID And Supply Chain Issues

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show must go on. Whoever coined that phrase must not...

Supply chain issues spill over into new year as COVID cases surges

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A shortage of just about everything sums up the supply chain issues in 2021, and while most businesses have been able to get more stock on the shelves, they still have a long way to go. At Haddad’s West Peoria Market, general manager Christopher...
Philadelphia Area Residents Faced With Delayed Deliveries, Empty Shelves As Supply Chain Issues Resurface

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Out of stock! We are once again seeing empty grocery store shelves. This time around, it’s not just COVID-19 that’s hurting the supply chain. Delayed deliveries, empty shelves and limited staff. It’s a challenge many residents are currently faced with. Customers making their way around the South Philly Food Co-op may notice a few empty shelves. “Our best-priced milk is out of stock for some of the options today until we’re able to replenish. Some of our greens are out of stock this week,” South Philly Food Co-op General Manager Lori Burge said. Burge is hands-on, as they’ve had additional shortages...
South Florida Company Ramping Up Production To Meet Growing Demand For Masks & Rapid Tests Amid Omicron Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida company is ramping up production to meet the growing demand for masks and rapid test kits as omicron cases skyrocket. Miami Lakes-based Demetech is run by the Arguello family. The company has manufactured medical supplies for decades, but pivoted to producing masks two years ago when the pandemic hit. They transformed their facility into the largest mask factory in North America Demetech President Luis Arguello said they are producing 5 million masks a day, including much sought after N95 masks. Health experts say N95 masks are an effective tool at avoiding the omicron variant, which is highly contagious....
COVID surge closes iconic restaurants

New COVID-19 infections more than doubled again this past week – setting a seven-day pandemic record with 1,407 new cases – and at least two iconic Ocean Drive restaurants had to close temporarily due to staffing shortages. Both the Ocean Grill in Sexton Plaza and Waldo’s Restaurant at...
2022 Upstate South Carolina Boat Show sets sail Jan. 27

From Jan. 27-30, cast off your cares at the Upstate SC Boat Show for its 52nd year at the Greenville Convention Center. As with past years, this will be all about things that float, and exhibition space is sold out with 22 boat dealers setting up shop. Anita Venable, a...
Supply chain issue impacting baby products

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus pandemic brought a boom in the baby population, but there’s a shortage in the products needed to care for them. A New York Times report said the pandemic is causing supply chain delays for things like car seats, cribs, and strollers. One online marketplace says long delays are coming from Asia and Peru.
Supply chain issues impact firework stands as they prepare for New Year rush

Supply chain issues impact firework stands as they prepare for New Year rush. Supply chain issues impact firework stands as they prepare for New Year rush. StormTracker Forecast (1.2.22) New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers | NewsNation Prime. Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after stripping down...
Viewpoint: Salmon, apples and potatoes — 3 healthy and sustainable foods that you can buy now under the new “bioengineered” label

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The “bioengineered” label for foods sold in the United States is now in effect. Any food or food ingredient that has been genetically modified must include a label that says “bioengineered,” or come with a phone number or QR code guiding consumers to more information online.
CNY boat show canceled again: There just aren’t enough boats

The mid-February Central New York Boat Show has been canceled again because of supply chain backlogs that have left the industry without enough boats to go around. The Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York usually fills up two warehouses at the New York State Fairgrounds with 300 to 500 of the newest models of boats, watercraft and docks. But this year the 35 or so participating dealers couldn’t round up enough models for a good showing. The fall 2021 show was cancelled for the same reason.
Retail Intel: REI Co-Op to Open a Sustainability-Focused Distribution Center in Tennessee + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 12, 2022: REI Co-op will soon have a distribution center in Lebanon, Tenn., which is expected to open in fall 2023. The purpose of the center — which will sit on 41 acres at 1400 Murfreesboro Road and span 400,000 square feet — is to support its East Coast growth, as well as its growth in the Midwest and the South. REI said the location, which will house roughly 280 employees, will reduce shipping times for...
