It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of buying a house. If you've been working toward the goal for some time now, you're probably dreaming of getting the keys and settling into a place you can really call your own. However, great things come with great responsibility, and part of that responsibility—to maintain and repair your house as needed—can be rather costly. So before you sign the contract for a new house, it's important to factor in these future expenses, and not just the upfront costs.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO